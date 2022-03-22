Chief nurse to take on senior role at mental health trust

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

The chief nurse of Norfolk and Waveney's Clinical Commissioning Group is set to leave her role after being appointed to a senior position at the region's mental health trust.

Cath Byford, has been chief nurse at the CCG since July 2019, having also held senior roles at the Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG when there were still multiple groups in the county.

But from next month she will begin a new role at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The troubled Trust has appointed Ms Byford as its new chief people officer and deputy chief executive, although her start date is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting of the CCG's board, chief executive Ed Garratt said: "Cath is hugely respected not only in Norfolk and Waveney, but across the East of England. She leads with passion and great expertise.

"She can move from the operational to the strategic and I think she will be a brilliant leader within the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust."