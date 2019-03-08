Norfolk charity to raise £250,000 for new addiction recovery centre

One-to-one support will be offered within the new centre. Photo: The Matthew Project Archant

A Norfolk drug and alcohol charity is creating a new centre in Norwich for people in recovery from addiction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Next Steps Recovery Centre, Oak Street, will be the first of its kind in Norfolk, providing a space where those in recovery can learn new skills, access support, and be part of a new recovery community.Picture: Cannon Clarke Architechts The Next Steps Recovery Centre, Oak Street, will be the first of its kind in Norfolk, providing a space where those in recovery can learn new skills, access support, and be part of a new recovery community.Picture: Cannon Clarke Architechts

The Next Steps Recovery Centre, in Oak Street, will be the first of its kind in Norfolk, providing a space where those in recovery can learn new skills, access support, and be part of a new recovery community.

The centre will be run by the Matthew Project, a Norfolk-based charity who are looking to raise £250,000 for the final phase of refurbishment, which will see the centre officially opening later in the year.

The Matthew Project supports over 1,600 children, adults, and veterans every year who have been affected by drug and alcohol misuse.

Andy Sexton, CEO at the Matthew Project, said: “Our hope is that by providing a safe place, where people can find new friends, new community, new support networks and new skills, we will be able to empower people to move on from treatment and into healthier, fuller lives.”

Refurbishment is currently taking place at the new site. Photo: The Matthew Project Refurbishment is currently taking place at the new site. Photo: The Matthew Project

When fully complete, the building will include a café, skills and employability workshop, exercise studio, one-to-one therapy rooms, IT suite, art studio and areas for group support.

Initial funding for Next Steps was awarded by Norfolk County Council and Public Health England.

The charity is also holding a fundraising event on the evening of May 2 to raise more funds towards this final phase of development.

People who have long-term alcohol or drug problems can lose contact with friends and family and start to feel isolated, putting them at risk of relapse. Therefore a focus on community is essential in reducing this risk.

The new kitchen area under construction. Photo: The Matthew Project The new kitchen area under construction. Photo: The Matthew Project

Mr Sexton continued: “Children who are affected by their parents’ addiction and veterans with PTSD and drug and alcohol issues will also receive help through tailored activities at the centre.”

If you would like to be involved in the development of the Next Steps Recovery Centre, the fundraising event will be held on May 2 from 6pm until 8pm at 70-80 Oak Street, Norwich NR3 3AQ.

For more information email jess.macdonald@matthewproject.org or call 01603 626123.

Donations can also be made via the Matthew Project’s Total Giving page: www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/Next-steps-recovery-centre