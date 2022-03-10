Social care is 'close to collapse', Norfolk care workers warn MPs

Norfolk carers are headed to parliament to tell MPs of the crisis in social care - Credit: Archant Â© 2006

Norfolk care workers are warning MPs that the local care system is 'close to collapse'.

UNISON, which represents care workers, has arranged for some staff to visit parliament to put their case to politicians there.

The union argues that the care sector has suffered from decades of underfunding and the erosion of pay and conditions.

It says the situation has led to serious problems in recruitment and staff retention.

Skills for Care - an organisation which helps monitor the sector - estimates that there will be an extra 490,000 social care jobs by 2035 but vacancy rates are rising.

In February this year, figures showed that more than 600 people in Norfolk were waiting for vital support from care workers, because of a staff shortage in the sector.

Norfolk County Council has acknowledged the huge pressures on the system and says it is taking steps to ease them, including measures to try to attract more carers.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cameron Matthews said: “Government ministers couldn’t show enough support for care workers during the pandemic but have done precious little to put more cash in their pockets.

“Care workers aren’t just going to the government for a pay rise, they’re going because unless the sector gets the support it needs, the whole system could collapse.

“That would be a disaster not only for the staff but for Norfolk’s most vulnerable residents: the nearly 40,000 people across the county who rely on adult social care services."