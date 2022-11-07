Former health secretary to face questions over Norfolk healthcare shake-up

The ex-health secretary at the forefront of the newly formed organisation running health and social care in Norfolk and Waveney is to face questions from MPs.

In the summer, a major shake-up saw the creation of a new organisation - NHS Norfolk and Waveney - as part of a switch to an integrated care system.

That has brought organisations responsible for health and social care under one umbrella, with a new Integrated Care Board - NHS Norfolk and Waveney - deciding how the NHS's £2bn Norfolk and Waveney budget is spent across the region.

The new system also includes the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Partnership, which drives direction and priorities.

Former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt is chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney and deputy chair of the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Partnership.

On Tuesday, November 8 she will be part of a panel facing questions from MPs on the House of Commons health and social care committee.

She will be quizzed as the committee looks at how the newly established bodies will deliver joined-up health and care services to meet the needs of local populations.