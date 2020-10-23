Search

Advanced search

New coffee van launches to help boost young care leavers’ skills

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 October 2020

Jack Nicholls and Joe Walden, with the Coffee Break van, which is helping young care leavers find work and new skills. Picture: Break

Jack Nicholls and Joe Walden, with the Coffee Break van, which is helping young care leavers find work and new skills. Picture: Break

Archant

A new initiative run by young care leavers has launched to help others gain the skills to improve their chances of getting work.

Jack Nicholls and Joe Walden, with the Coffee Break van, which is helping young care leavers find work and new skills. Picture: BreakJack Nicholls and Joe Walden, with the Coffee Break van, which is helping young care leavers find work and new skills. Picture: Break

Jack Nicholls, from King’s Lynn, has helped kickstart the Coffee Break van with the support from children’s charity Break.

The 21-year-old has lived in care for most of his teenage years and has received support from the East Anglia-based charity over the years.

In January, he met with Joe Walden from the charity after a string of setbacks.

With Mr Walden and the charity’s help, he and other care leavers have been able to start a mobile coffee van business in lockdown with the aim to help improve their employment prospects.

This week marks Care Leavers Week and the 21-year-old said the charity has helped him boost his confidence and feel “accomplished”.

The 21-year-old said: “When I first met Joe, I wasn’t in a very good place. I’d had a couple of jobs, but didn’t get treated very well, and ended up getting fired.

You may also want to watch:

“Getting a job was really stressful, and I’d given up looking for work after the bad experiences I’d had. Now I’m in a better place. I love being involved in the Coffee Break project because no-one judges you and there’s time for everyone to develop at their own pace.

“I feel accomplished and a lot more confident now.”

The Coffee Break van will run two days a week in Norwich and is managed and staffed by young care leavers aged between 17 and 21.

Mr Walden, Break’s enterprise and youth development lead, has helped to mentor Jack and a team of five other youngsters.

Mr Walden said: “The world of work can seem scary and daunting for any 18 year old, but for someone leaving the care system, with no family support around them, it comes with lots of extra challenges.

“The Coffee Break van means young care leavers can discover what they’re really capable of, by engaging them in ‘real’ work, offering training opportunities and the chance to learn new skills which they can take with them for life, all offered in a safe space.

“These young people have essentially launched a business. Something many of them thought they would never achieve. And it’s all been done during a global pandemic.”

The van is available to hire by emailing coffee@break-charity.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Action planned as infection rate hits high in Yarmouth, while Norwich rates slow

Great Yarmouth has seen a spike in Coronavirus cases. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Six things you might have missed after Vrancic rescued Norwich City again

City number one Tim Krul got involved in the celebrations again, as Mario Vrancic scored a late winner against Wycombe Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New coffee van launches to help boost young care leavers’ skills

Jack Nicholls and Joe Walden, with the Coffee Break van, which is helping young care leavers find work and new skills. Picture: Break

‘The boss makes the decisions’ - Vrancic will keep doing his talking on the pitch for City

Norwich boss Daniel Farke gave Mario Vrancic an appreciative hug at full-time after the mkidfielder's late winner against Wycombe Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I have been genuinely enormously torn’ - MP’s 1,000 word letter reveals why he voted against free school meal extension

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker