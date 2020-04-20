Search

Advanced search

Norfolk care staff told to travel to Sheffield for coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 20 April 2020

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk care workers have been told to travel hundreds of miles to get tested for coronavirus, according to a care boss.

The chairman of the National Care Association, Nadra Ahmed, said workers in Norfolk had been told their nearest Covid-19 testing centre was in Sheffield, a 300-mile round trip that would take more than five hours.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had promised to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month, including on care home residents and staff. It would mean those who are self-isolating could get back to work.

But the plan has been hit by problems and on Sunday, 21,626 tests were carried out.

On April 10, Mr Hancock told the daily Downing Street briefing: “I can announce today that we have capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to be tested to get those tests.”

But Ms Ahmed told Sky’s Sophie Ridge on Sunday that the Government had been “very slow” to respond to the needs of the care sector.

She said: “Even now, although the announcement has been made about testing, what we are being told is that somebody with a home in Norfolk is being told their nearest test centre is Sheffield.”

She added “This brilliant team of staff who have been doing this job undervalued year on year for decades is suddenly now in the front line and we are trying our utmost to keep them safe.”

Her comments echo those of Norfolk County Council’s head of adult social care James Bullion.

He has previously called for care workers to be treated on par with NHS staff when it comes to testing and being given personal protective equipment (PPE).

Care home staff have also told this newspaper previously about a lack of PPE.

More than 15 drive-thru testing centres for social care staff have been set up, but none near Norfolk so far.

Testing centres have been set up in Norwich and Beccles for NHS staff.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘We are watching you’: Warning to speeding motorists despite coronavirus lockdown

A police officer with a speed gun. PIC: Supplied.

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

What you need to know now the government furlough scheme is live

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the Coronavirus Job Retention scheme a month ago. Picture: PA

UEA Sportspark reopens to offer free childcare to NHS workers

Children holding up the colouring sheet to celebrate the NHS on the Sportspark's athletics track (Credit: UEA Sportspark).
Drive 24