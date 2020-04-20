Norfolk care staff told to travel to Sheffield for coronavirus test

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk care workers have been told to travel hundreds of miles to get tested for coronavirus, according to a care boss.

The chairman of the National Care Association, Nadra Ahmed, said workers in Norfolk had been told their nearest Covid-19 testing centre was in Sheffield, a 300-mile round trip that would take more than five hours.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had promised to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month, including on care home residents and staff. It would mean those who are self-isolating could get back to work.

But the plan has been hit by problems and on Sunday, 21,626 tests were carried out.

On April 10, Mr Hancock told the daily Downing Street briefing: “I can announce today that we have capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to be tested to get those tests.”

But Ms Ahmed told Sky’s Sophie Ridge on Sunday that the Government had been “very slow” to respond to the needs of the care sector.

She said: “Even now, although the announcement has been made about testing, what we are being told is that somebody with a home in Norfolk is being told their nearest test centre is Sheffield.”

She added “This brilliant team of staff who have been doing this job undervalued year on year for decades is suddenly now in the front line and we are trying our utmost to keep them safe.”

Her comments echo those of Norfolk County Council’s head of adult social care James Bullion.

He has previously called for care workers to be treated on par with NHS staff when it comes to testing and being given personal protective equipment (PPE).

Care home staff have also told this newspaper previously about a lack of PPE.

More than 15 drive-thru testing centres for social care staff have been set up, but none near Norfolk so far.

Testing centres have been set up in Norwich and Beccles for NHS staff.