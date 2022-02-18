'Our best efforts are no longer enough' - plea for help amid care crisis

Rachael Hill, right, manager, and staff at Nightingale Homecare in Norwich, who are keen to attract more people into the care sector. From left, Megan Abbott, front, field care supervisor; Tiffany Morley, deputy manager co-ordinator; Susan Zeebroke, carer; Kerri Hunter, carer; and Maryanne Hoy, care co-ordinator. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The enormity of the care crisis in Norfolk has been revealed, with care bosses struggling to attract enough staff to get help to more than 600 people waiting for vital support.

And a recruitment plight has sparked an impassioned plea for people to pursue a career in care to ensure Norfolk's ageing population get crucial help.

Rachael Hill, manager of the Norwich and Brooke branches of Nightingale Homecare, warned: "The care sector is in extreme crisis at present and our best efforts are no longer enough.

"We need the public to understand the strain the sector is currently under, and we need them to know that while the job is not one of the most glamorous it is one of the most beautifully rewarding jobs you could have.

"We need people to know that they are safe to work in care and not to fear Covid."

Nightingale Homecare in Norwich, who are keen to attract more people into the care sector. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Miss Hill said, as of Monday, there were 631 vulnerable adults on Norfolk County Council's waiting list for care and support in their own homes.

And that list does not include those who need care but do not qualify for council support for it.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council revealed last month it was having to ration the care it offered because the social care system was under so much pressure.

Before Christmas, James Bullion, the council's director of adult social care, issued a plea to find workers for the care system.

James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The council has been offering financial incentives to care providers to take on cases, increasing what the council pays from £19.68 an hour to £25 an hour.

But Miss Hall said companies such as hers were struggling to recruit staff, despite offering higher rates and more flexible working.

She said: "We found that at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic we had an influx of new staff as people were left jobless due to closures of businesses.

"Once things began to relax, we found many people began leaving and returning to their regular jobs, but, on top of these individuals leaving, we have found recruitment across the sector became completely impossible.

"In 10 months, we have only been able to recruit five people. This is shocking and completely disheartening."

She said when fully staffed with a care team of 54, her company had been providing 1, 400 hours of care each week to more than 180 vulnerable people.

But, with her care team down to 37, she can now only provide just over 1,000 care hours a week - and can no longer take on new cases, unless somebody moves to residential care or dies.

It was revealed by the EDP this week that a single carer was left to look after nearly 50 vulnerable people at Barley Court assisted living facility in Costessey.

Operator Norse said it was the first time in more than five years that had happened and it had been caused by a last minute staff absence.

But that - and Miss Hall's experiences - underline the level of strain the care sector in Norfolk is operating under.

The government has relaxed immigration rules to make it easier for care providers to bring in workers from overseas.

Miss Hall appealed for more people to join the profession and praised her "amazing" team.

She said: "I adore my job and I believe more people would too if they had a better knowledge of care.

"I care immensely for all my staff and I am so proud of the work they do.

"We need to let the public out there know we need them, we need them to don a tunic, make a difference to someone’s life and help us get the 631 people back into their own homes before it is too late.

"It is not the most glamorous job, but it is so rewarding. We may be the first and only people that some of the people we care for see each day.

"The smiles on their faces when we make them a cup of tea and get them fresh after a half an hour or hour visit means so much."

People can find out more at www.nightingale.care/join-us or via Nightingale Homecare's Facebook page.

Care work vacancies can also be found at www.norfolkcarecareers.co.uk

Analysis

The social care crisis has long been in the making, but has been exacerbated by Brexit and by the Covid pandemic.

In Norfolk, the issues are particularly acute, given the county already has an older population which is projected to increase at a greater rate than the rest of England.

Last summer, James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council, warned of an exodus of Eastern European social care workers following Brexit.

And the Covid pandemic - with staff sickness and the requirement, since scrapped, for care workers to have mandatory jabs - has also had a major impact.

Critics say the government neglected the social care sector at the start of the pandemic, with the NHS the focus of much of the support which was given.

The increase in the need for hospitality jobs during the pandemic also meant care providers were competing with that sector to attract workers.

But it all comes against a backdrop where, for years, social care bosses have been urging the government to tackle the issue of how vital care is funded.

Research by charity Community Integrated Care found workers with similar skillsets to social workers, such as those within the NHS, teaching assistants and police community support workers, were on about £7,000 a year more.

When she was prime minister Theresa May announced social care reform, but backed away when the shake-up, including what was dubbed the 'dementia tax' sparked criticism.

Theresa May. - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The social care white paper was delayed again and again as the can was repeatedly kicked down the road.

It was finally published in December with a promise of £5.4bn for social care in the years ahead.

A National Insurance increase from April is supposed to provide cash for the NHS and social care.

But there is concern that, again, social care is the poor relation to the NHS in terms of how much money the government will provide.

Norfolk County Council spends £1m every day on adult social care.

Its Promoting Independence Programme looks to reduce costly residential care by finding ways to support people to live in their own homes.

The council recently agreed to spend £6.3m to join forces with a consultancy company to help them do that.

The idea is that earlier intervention can reduce how much care (and associated costs) people will need in the longer term.

But when a key part of that model - the workers who care for people in their homes - are not available, it rather falls apart.

A backlog of care has built up, which will take months to clear.

Co-ordinated action will be needed to address that but ultimately, the government still has to do more to develop a credible workforce strategy and ensure care workers are paid appropriately for the crucial services they provide.