Tracy Wharvell (left) and Claire Gilbert are looking forward to launching the Norfolk Care Awards 2022 on Monday, June 6 - Credit: Paul Macro

The Norfolk Care Awards are set to launch for entries on Monday, June 6 and will once again recognise the fantastic work of the social care workforce.

It continues to be extremely tough for social care in Norfolk, and Covid-19 is still creating many battles for our care providers. But the social care workforce continues to meet the challenge through innovation, collaboration, resilience and leadership, all of which will be celebrated at the Norfolk Care Awards 2022.

The awards recognise those who make the care and the safety of loved ones the number one priority, and not only look after them but go the extra mile too.

After last year’s virtual event, the team behind the awards are excited to once again be able to hold an in-person celebration, which will take place on Thursday, November 3 at The Holiday Inn Norwich Airport.

Claire Gilbert, one of the directors of the Norfolk Care Awards, said: “Recognising the social care workforce in Norfolk has always been important and it continues to be our aim and commitment to ensure that social care is celebrated and success stories are recognised and shared.

“We are extremely excited to be able to put on a physical event this year and cannot wait to work with our team, sponsors and judging panel on the shortlisting process - this is always tough but I have a feeling this year there is going to be some extra special nominations.”

Organisers, sponsors and the social care community are looking forward to returning to an in-person Norfolk Care Awards celebration following last year's virtual event - Credit: Paul Macro

Fellow director Tracy Wharvell said: “Being able to celebrate and recognise the Norfolk social care workforce in a physical awards event again is amazing, and much needed for our sector after such difficult times throughout the pandemic.

“The standard of entries is always high and last year was no different, with everyone wanting to get behind social care. I think one good thing to come out of the pandemic is the profile of social care has been talked about more than ever and people are starting to see and understand how hard it is, and how amazing our workforce really are.”

Sian Brooks, communications executive at NorseCare, which had three winners in the Local Care Hero category in 2021, was pleased that the hardworking team was recognised.

“These awards are a great way to bring the care community together to celebrate the hard work of our local carers,” she said. “The national narrative throughout the pandemic has shown us all how incredibly courageous the workforce is within the care sector, and it is only right that we honour their dedication.”

The Norfolk Care Awards is possible thanks to the support of businesses like headline sponsor Norfolk Care Association (NorCA).

Megan Durrant, administration and communications executive for NorCA, said: “With the world opening up after Covid-19, the Norfolk Care Awards this year provides an important opportunity for providers to celebrate their success together. The awards offer a chance to thank those who have worked tirelessly on the front line of care services during vaccination mandates, workforce shortages and a lack of funding to keep those they care for safe.

“Norfolk Care Association is proud to support the awards for a second year and see the event as integral to the morale of the sector. We have supported the sector throughout the pandemic and look forward to a chance to be in a room full of exceptional providers.”

Claire and Tracy said they are also incredibly grateful to Norfolk County Council, Gordon Barber Funeral Homes, University of East Anglia, Archant, Libby Ferris Flowers, Health Education England, Integrated Care System, Zontise and Newline for demonstrating their support and appreciation for social care workers and recognising the importance of the work undertaken in social care by supporting this event.

Nominations for the ninth Norfolk Care Awards will open on Monday, June 6 and close on Sunday, July 29. To make a nomination, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

Norfolk Care Awards

Categories

Delivering Excellence Through Learning and Development

Effective Coordination of End-of-life Care

Ensuring Dignified and Respectful Care

Team Award – Together Everyone Achieved More

Motivational Leadership

Rising Star

Collaboration in Care

Living Well, Being Active and Maintaining Independence

Local Care Hero

Harold Bodmer Outstanding Achievement Award

Visit the website for full criteria.