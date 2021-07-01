Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM July 1, 2021

Submissions for the eighth Norfolk Care Awards launch next week and are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the amazing people and organisations that have cared for our loved ones during these very challenging times.

The Norfolk Care Awards recognise those who make the care and the safety of loved ones the number one priority, and not only look after them but go the extra mile too.

Perhaps it’s that carer who noticed the cupboards were bare and helped write a shopping list, sorted out meal deliveries, kept families reassured or showed an isolated grandparent how to set up social media channels so they could keep in touch with family.

Maybe the social care provider completely changed their way of working to ensure they could continue supporting families and individuals with telephone befriending, hot meals or essential shopping for people in need.

The Norfolk Care Awards aim to recognise the amazing work that has been going on. Norfolk Care Awards directors Tracy Wharvell and Claire Gilbert said it has been a tough year for social care on the frontline of the pandemic.

“We know social care workers and providers have met the challenge through innovation, collaboration, and outstanding leadership,” said Claire, hoping everyone will get involved and nominate carers and providers for this year’s awards.

Claire said: “We want to hear and share the creativity and good practice, to recognise those services and individuals who went the extra mile. As Covid-19 restrictions continue, we thought the best way of saying ‘thank you’ and recognising the contribution from social care is to have a virtual Norfolk Care Awards for communities to get involved, share and celebrate.”

The virtual celebration will take place on the September 16; it will be a ‘celebration of achievement’, sharing best practice and telling people’s stories of the fantastic work done in Norfolk through the pandemic.

The Awards has four new categories: Local Care Hero, Collaborative Care, Innovative use of Digital and Care Leader.

“Local Care Hero will be different from the other three categories as we are looking for Care Heroes in North Norfolk, South Norfolk, West Norfolk, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Waveney,” says Claire.

“We will be asking each community to nominate and vote for their hero. This is an opportunity for communities to say thank you and show their appreciation of frontline social care teams or workers.”

Tracy added: “We are excited about the Local Care Heroes and giving communities the chance to acknowledge the social care workers who have supported them through the pandemic.

“We would like people to nominate someone who has looked after their family member in their own home and who they feel has done such a great job.”

She said care workers were, at one point, the only people visiting people in their own homes and provided not only care but socialising too.

“Care workers became a constant support, going over and above what they would normally do. Care providers were making sure that staff were safe, that they had PPE, that they were keeping everyone safe,” said Tracy.

She and Claire said they are incredibly grateful to Norfolk County Council, Gordon Barber Funeral Homes, Birketts LLP, Food Care Systems, University of East Anglia and the Eastern Daily Press who once again are demonstrating their support and appreciation for social care workers and recognising the importance of the work undertaken in social care by supporting this event.

NORFOLK CARE AWARDS 2021 CATEGORIES

Local Care Hero

Judging criteria:

This award recognises the carer or care Service which has made a difference to someone’s life or community.

Collaborative Care

Judging criteria:

Working across organisational boundaries to achieve the best outcomes for individuals and their family. Creating a safe care pathway.

Innovative Use of Digital

Judging criteria:

Examples of using technology to improve outcomes. Keeping people connected.



Care Leader

Judging criteria:

Innovation in implementing change. Supporting teams to adapt to the new ways of working. Maintaining a safe and motivated environment.

Submissions for the eighth Norfolk Care Awards will open on July 5, 2021 and close on July 30, 2021. To nominate someone or an organisation; visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk