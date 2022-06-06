Promotion

Staff and service users at NANSA celebrating during the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 virtual event, where they won the Innovative Use of Digital award - Credit: NANSA

It’s time to celebrate our fantastic social care workforce as the Norfolk Care Awards 2022 launch for the ninth year.

If you have a loved one who is being looked after or supported by a social care worker or provider, then now is the time to give them the recognition they deserve by nominating them for the Norfolk Care Awards 2022.

While the height of the Covid-19 pandemic might have been the toughest of times for our social care workforce, there continue to be challenges which require innovation, collaboration, resilience and leadership to overcome – and that’s exactly what the Norfolk Care Awards set out to recognise.

The awards are open for nominations until Sunday, July 31, and the in-person celebration will take place on Thursday, November 3 at The Holiday Inn Norwich Airport.

Claire Gilbert, one of the directors of the Norfolk Care Awards, said: “The standard of entries last year was so high and it was great to showcase some of the good practice that is going on in Norfolk.

“This year’s event will be back to the selected categories for entry and we look forward to seeing the nominations come in. We have no doubt that the standard of entries this year will excellent, and that providers will have lots of success stories to share from their time working through the pandemic.”

Ex Norwich City footballer and mental health campaigner Darren Eadie and Norfolk Care Awards director Claire Gilbert hosted the 2021 virtual celebration of the social care sector - Credit: Claire Gilbert

Fellow director Tracy Wharvell said: “Everyone who was showcased last year was fantastic and it was humbling to hear the great practice and commitment going on.

“All the shortlisted finalists and winners are worthy and it is always so tough for our judging panel to make decisions. I have a strong feeling this year is going to be even more difficult as there has been so many wonderful stories and successes in our sector.”

The Norfolk Care Awards are an important morale boost for a sector that is often overlooked.

Kim Lavery, general manager of Broadacres in Barton Turf, which won the Collaboration in Care award last year, said: "Being recognised for our collaborative care could not have come at a better time; Covid-19 was so demanding and stressful for all staff and residents and to be recognised for providing great care was what the team needed to lift morale.

South Norfolk Local Care Hero Karen Claydon from Robert Kett Court - Credit: Robert Kett Court

Karen Claydon, who works at NorseCare’s Robert Kett Court in Wymondham, was one of those recognised in the Local Care Hero category, and she urged people to nominate hard-working carers so they get the recognition they deserve.

"It was a great honour to win,” said Karen. “It meant so much to everyone at Robert Kett Court and a great reason to celebrate after such a difficult two years.

“I would encourage people to nominate for the care awards. There are so many carers out there working tirelessly to make our service users lives as great as they can be. Most deserve a medal, but nominating them for such an award is a lovely way to acknowledge the positive difference they can make to people’s lives."

The Norfolk Care Awards also recognise the strong leaders that enable the care workforce to offer the best care possible. Ruth French from Stow Healthcare, who was one of the winners of the Care Leader category last year, said: “Strong leadership has been vital throughout the pandemic to ensure teams have clear direction, remain calm and controlled and most importantly, keep themselves and our residents safe.

"These awards are a great way to recognise the hard work and dedication of both teams and individuals in Norfolk and come together with colleagues from across the sector to celebrate each other's achievements."

Nominations for Norfolk Care Awards 2022 are open until Sunday, July 31. To make a nomination, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

Residents and staff at The Lawns Housing with Care Scheme celebrating during the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 virtual event, when they won the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Local Care Hero award - Credit: The Lawns Housing with Care Scheme

Norfolk Care Awards categories

Delivering Excellence Through Learning and Development

Effective Coordination of End-of-life Care

Ensuring Dignified and Respectful Care

Team Award – Together Everyone Achieved More

Motivational Leadership

Rising Star

Collaboration in Care

Living Well, Being Active and Maintaining Independence

Local Care Hero

Harold Bodmer Outstanding Achievement Award

Visit the website for full criteria.