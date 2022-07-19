Promotion

Are you running or working in a care service? Do you receive care and support, or does a family member receiving care and support? Nominating a service or a care worker into the Norfolk Care Awards 2022 allows you to say thank you and acknowledge the excellent care services here in Norfolk.

From collaborative care to motivational leadership, the nine categories at the Norfolk Care Awards 2022 present an opportunity to recognise the very best of the local care sector.

After a challenging couple of years, it’s so important to celebrate the amazing work of both individuals and organisations that care for our loved ones.

Norfolk Care Awards directors Claire Gilbert (left) and Tracy Wharvell - Credit: Paul Macro

Nominations close in under two weeks, on Friday, July 29, and the organisers are encouraging anyone who has been impressed by the services or care they’ve witnessed or experienced to make a nomination so that it can be recognised.

It could be that you work in the care sector and want to nominate a colleague or the organisation you work for. You could run a care service and want to recognise your staff. Perhaps you have received outstanding care and want to show your appreciation. Or maybe you’ve seen the care given to a loved one and want to say thank you.

If you’re one of these people, or many more who are passionate about giving the social care sector the recognition it deserves, then now is the time to get your nominations in.

“This really is the time to shout about the amazing Norfolk care sector,” said joint awards director Claire Gilbert. “Those who work in the sector know how incredibly hard everyone works, they see it every day. We also want to encourage people who have received care or have overseen a loved one’s care to make nominations.”

If you’ve never submitted a nomination for an award before and are unsure what’s required, here are some tips for nominations:

Make sure you answer each question thoroughly. Remember, the judges won’t necessarily know about the service or individual you’re nominating, so it is important to describe what they have done to improve quality and the difference it has made to those receiving the service.

If you’re nominating an individual for an award, explain why are they making a difference and what have been the benefits to colleagues or people using the service.

If you are nominating an innovation, it is important to describe the new ground it is breaking.

“We are really excited to hear what individuals and organisations are doing around the county,” said fellow awards director Tracy Wharvell. “It’s always fantastic to learn about the innovative ways the sector is implementing to create the best possible care, so do make sure you get your submissions in by July 29.”

Britain's Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courteneay will host the Norfolk Care Awards 2022 - Credit: Paul Dyke - PND Photography

The Norfolk Care Awards 2022 celebration event will take place on Thursday, November 3 at The Holiday Inn Norwich Airport, and will be hosted by Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courteneay.

To make a nomination, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

Norfolk Care Award categories

Delivering Excellence Through Learning and Development

End of Life Care

Rising Star

Collaboration in Care

Ensuring Dignified and Respectful Care

Nursing in Social Care

Local Care Hero – Norfolk

TEAM Awards – Together Everyone Achieves More

Motivational Leadership

Visit the website for full criteria.