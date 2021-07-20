Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM July 20, 2021

The Norfolk Care Awards 2021 will be take the form of a virtual celebration event on September 16 - Credit: Paul Macro

Submissions for the Norfolk Care Awards are now live, providing the perfect opportunity to say thank you to your care heroes. But it couldn’t happen without the support of the award sponsors.

There’s never been a better time to shine a light on the fantastic work of the Norfolk social care sector. They’ve gone above and beyond in every possible way to look after our loved ones during a global pandemic that has been particularly hard on the vulnerable and elderly.

The Norfolk Care Awards 2021 enable everyone who has been touched by the help and support they’ve received from a care professional to make a submission for one of the four categories: Local Care Hero, Collaborative Care, Innovative Use of Digital and Care Leader.

The Local Care Hero award in particular will recognise people in the five areas of North Norfolk, South Norfolk, West Norfolk, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Waveney, as a celebration of the fantastic work that’s taking place across the county.

The virtual celebration will take place on September 16; it will be a ‘celebration of achievement’, sharing best practice and telling people’s stories of the fantastic work done in Norfolk through the pandemic.

Claire Gilbert and Tracy Wharvell, directors of the Norfolk Care Awards, at last year’s event - Credit: Paul Macro

Awards directors Tracy Wharvell and Claire Gilbert, who are working in partnership with Norfolk Care Association (NorCA), say that without the sponsors, the Norfolk Care Awards simply wouldn’t be able to go ahead.

“They are a fundamental part of making the event happen and we remain grateful for the ongoing support of sponsors who have been with us from day one to all of our current sponsors,” says Claire.

Tracy adds: “It is extremely important to Norfolk social care to have local Norfolk companies who want to give something back and say thank you. Our sponsors recognise the important and valuable contribution the sector makes to supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Here we speak to some of the sponsors about why they believe it so important to give the Norfolk care sector a chance to celebrate:

Gordon Barber Funeral Homes

“Our priority is always with the care we provide to the deceased and their family and, as such, we are acutely aware that the care they received in life is as important as ours,” says Rachael Barber. “The past year has been difficult for all of us and we therefore feel that this opportunity to commend and praise this provision and dedication in our local communities must not be missed.”

Birketts LLP

“Birketts is proud to be sponsoring the ‘Innovative use of digital’ category and the upcoming Norfolk Care Awards,” says Greg Allan. “After a tremendously difficult year in the care sector and wider world, the hard work and in particular the adoption and entrepreneurial use of technology has become an integral part of the daily life of care service delivery.”

Foodcare

“The last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for those working in the care sector,” says Joe Wells. “Every carer deserves a reward in recognition of their contribution to the wellbeing of those who are nearing the end of their lives and living with health difficulties. One day we, or a member of our family, may well be in their care.”

Norfolk County Council

“Norfolk County Council is pleased to support the Norfolk Care Awards, recognising the critical work of the social care profession across our county and the difference that social care makes to people’s lives every day,” says James Bullion, executive director of Adult Social Services. “This year, in particular, we join together to show our appreciation of the whole social care workforce and the dedication, resilience and innovation that has been demonstrated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

UEA

“The UEA is proud to be sponsoring the Norfolk Care Awards – we strongly believe in providing innovative and quality education for all of our students – giving them all the knowledge, skills and experience and they’ll need for a rewarding career in health and medicine,” says a UEA spokesperson.

Norfolk Care Association (NorCA)

“Norfolk Care Association is delighted to support this year’s Norfolk Care Awards,” say the NorCA board of directorss: Christine Futter, Michael Millage, Jonathan Clemo and Sanjay Kaushal. “The awards are an important way to say thank you to the sector for all their hard work and dedication, with this year really highlighting the brilliant work being done within the industry.”

Submissions for the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 are open now and close on July 30, 2021. The submissions for Local Care Hero in each area will then be shortlisted and the public will be able to vote for their favourite from August 9. To make a submission, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk