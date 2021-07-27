Last chance to recognise our social care heroes at the Norfolk Care Awards 2021

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM July 27, 2021

It's time to recognise our local social care heroes at the Norfolk Care Awards 2021. Pictured are some of the winners from the 2020 awards, which took place before the pandemic - Credit: Paul Macro

There’s just three days left to make a submission to the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 and recognise the amazing social care workers that have touched your life over the last 18 months.

If ever there was a time to recognise the amazing work of the social care sector, it’s now. While being an amazingly rewarding career, it can also be incredibly challenging - and when you add a global pandemic to which the elderly and those with health complications are particularly at risk, you add a whole new level of complications.

That’s why the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 are needed now more than ever. We need to stand up and say thank you. Thank you for caring for our loved ones and keeping them safe. Thank you for doing everything you could to keep us connected, even when it was impossible to meet them face-to-face. Thank you for being there at the hardest of times when we lost someone dear. Thank you for putting others before yourself, even if it potentially put you at risk.

This is just a short list of the possible thank-yous that you might want to make. There will be many more, and the best way to make them is to make a submission to the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 for one of the four categories: Local Care Hero, Collaborative Care, Innovative Use of Digital and Care Leader.

The Local Care Hero award in particular will recognise people in the five areas of North Norfolk, South Norfolk, West Norfolk, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Waveney, as a celebration of the fantastic work that’s taking place across the county.

Claire Gilbert and Tracy Wharvell, directors of the Norfolk Care Awards, at last year’s event - Credit: Paul Macro

Awards directors Tracy Wharvell and Claire Gilbert, who are working in partnership with Norfolk Care Association (NorCA), said: “We would really encourage you to take the time to put a submission into the Norfolk Care Awards, which will be showcasing and celebrating all the wonderful work in the social care sector over the last 18 months.

“It really is an opportunity to recognise someone or a care service for their contribution during what we know has been a really challenging time. You have until Friday, July 30 to put a submission in.

“This year we run a slightly different format in that we will be showcasing lots of good practice during the virtual event, with some great success stories and achievements during the pandemic.

“It has never been more important to recognise the creative and new ways of working whether that be with a new digital solution, a collaboration of joined up working or some excellent leadership. It could be that local hero ho has gone over and above to be kind or help.

“We remain extremely proud to be able to host The Norfolk Care Awards and hope to be back next year with a full event, but are very much looking forward to the virtual event that can be joined in the comfort of care homes, peoples own homes and day centres.”

Norwich City legend Darren Eadie will be hosting the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 virtual celebration - Credit: Archant

How to enter

Submissions for the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 are open now and close on Friday, July 30, 2021. The submissions for Local Care Hero in each area will then be shortlisted and the public will be able to vote for their favourite from August 9.

To make a submission, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

The virtual celebration will take place on Thursday, September 16, hosted from Dunston Hall by ex Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie, who was delighted to be asked to take part.

“The social care sector always works so hard, but particularly through the last 18 months where the pressure has been immense,” he said. “Everyone has risen to the challenge and provided such wonderful care to some of the most vulnerable in Norfolk and I am excited to host the virtual Norfolk Care Awards, which will celebrate and recognise great practice.”

