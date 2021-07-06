Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM July 6, 2021

The Westfields Care Home team, who won the Promoting Dignity and Respect in Everyday Life Award at last year's Norfolk Care Awards - Credit: Paul Macro

The Norfolk Care Awards 2021 are now open for submissions, so make the time to share your stories about social care workers that have gone the extra mile.

It’s time to recognise the amazing care professionals and organisations that have been there to support loved ones and their relatives through what has been one of the biggest challenges the care sector has ever faced.

The Norfolk Care Awards 2021 is now open for submissions, and directors Tracy Wharvell and Claire Gilbert are urging everyone who has been touched by the help and support they’ve received from a care professional to consider submitting them for one of the categories: Local Care Hero, Collaborative Care, Innovative Use of Digital and Care Leader.

Claire Gilbert and Tracy Wharvell, directors of the Norfolk Care Awards, at last year’s event - Credit: Paul Macro

“The Norfolk Care Awards is a celebration of good practice in social care, recognising those services and individuals who go the extra mile,” said Tracy. “There’s certainly been plenty of opportunity to do just that recently, and it’s so important to stand up and shout about the fantastic work of our social care workers.”

The Local Care Hero award in particular will recognise people in the areas of North Norfolk, South Norfolk, West Norfolk, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Waveney, as a celebration of the fantastic work that’s taking place across the county.

“We will be asking each community to submit and vote for their hero. This is an opportunity for communities to say ‘thank you’ and show their appreciation of frontline social care teams or workers,” said Claire.

The Norfolk Care Awards have always been an important way to celebrate our local care sector. The 2020 awards took place just before the pandemic, and was an important boost ahead of a very challenging year.

Meadow House in Swaffham won the Team Award at last year’s Norfolk Care Awards. It provides dedicated care for people with a physical disability, specialising in care for people with neurological conditions, and has become a cornerstone of the local community.

The Meadow House team with their Team Award at last year’s Norfolk Care Awards, where they won the Team Award - Credit: Paul Macro

Joanna Jankowska, manager at Meadow House, said: “We’ve taken part in the Norfolk Care Awards nearly every year and whenever we’ve even gotten through the submissions it’s been really rewarding for the staff. I think it’s very, very important to recognise their hard work and prove that when we work as a team, we can achieve anything.

“Even just submitting a team or a person, whether they win or not, shows they are recognised for what they’re doing. It’s a really special celebration.”

The Promoting Dignity and Respect in Everyday Life Award was presented to Westfields Care Home, also in Swaffham, which utilises in-depth life histories for residents to help staff truly understand them and deliver

high-quality care and support.

Westfields Care Home resident Cissie McHardy says she was so pleased for all of the staff when they won the Promoting Dignity and Respect in Everyday Life Award - Credit: NorseCare

And it’s easy to see why they won when you hear resident Cissie McHardy singing their praises. “I remember when Westfields won the award at the Norfolk Care Awards last year and I was so pleased for all of the staff for the recognition of how well they do for us all,” she said. “All the staff really care and we are all treated with utmost dignity and respect.”

Martin Rix, CEO of NorseCare, which runs the home, said: “We were thrilled to receive our previous awards in recognition of the high-quality care that we provide in our homes and schemes. Our staff really do cherish and value this recognition and it really is something that we are all proud of.

“The Norfolk Care Awards give amazing recognition to the care and support provided to many people across the county. Now more than ever, those working in care absolutely need and deserve this recognition for the amazing contributions they make.”

Submissions for the Norfolk Care Awards 2021 are open now and close on July 30, 2021. The submissions for Local Care Hero in each area will then be shortlisted and the public will be able to vote for their favourite from August 9.

Tracy and Claire said they are incredibly grateful to Norfolk County Council, Gordon Barber Funeral Homes, Birketts LLP, Food Care Systems, University of East Anglia, Norfolk Care Association and the Eastern Daily Press, who once again are demonstrating their support and appreciation for social care workers and recognising the importance of the work undertaken in social care by supporting this event.

To make a submission, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

Norfolk Care Award categories

Local Care Hero

Judging criteria:

This award recognises the carer or care service that

has made a difference to someone’s life or community.

Collaborative Care

Judging criteria:

Working across organisational boundaries to achieve the best outcomes for individuals and their family. Creating a safe care pathway.



Innovative Use of Digital

Judging criteria:

Examples of using technology to improve outcomes.

Keeping people connected.



Care Leader

Judging criteria:

Innovation in implementing change.

Supporting teams to adapt

to new ways of working.

Maintaining a safe and motivated environment.