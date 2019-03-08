Search

Chance to reward the usung heroes of the care sector

PUBLISHED: 13:42 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 06 September 2019

Staff from Chiswick House, which scooped the Team Award - Together Everyone Achieved More at the Norfolk Care Awards 2019 Picture: Paul Macro Photography

Archant

Now is the time to recognise the unsung heroes of the care sector, as nominations open for the Norfolk Care Awards 2020.

Nominations are open for the Norfolk Care Awards 2020. Now in its seventh year, the awards recognise the inspiration and innovation of the county's care sector, and you have until November 15, 2019 to have your say on the winners.

Organisers Claire Gilbert and Tracy Wharvell said: "It is incredible to think this is our seventh year of putting on this event, which raises the profile of working in care and supporting people to live their lives. We are humbled and impressed each year when we visit services - there is some great practice in Norfolk. This event enables us to 'give back', to the care sector, which we are both incredibly proud to be associated with, allowing us to say a big 'thank you' to all the unsung heroes."

The pair said the event could not take place without the support of organisations who understand the importance of the work undertaken in social care. This year, Gordon Barber Funeral Homes, UEA, City College Norwich, Athena Care, Libby Ferris Flowers, Birketts, Grant Thornton UK LLP, Norfolk County Council, STP, Food Care Systems, Ashton Legal, Organ Donations and Boots are supporting the event.

Norfolk County Council will also be supporting the Norfolk Care Awards once again. A spokseperson for the council said: "We want to celebrate the excellent work carried out every day by Norfolk's carers and care providers. It is important to acknowledge the expertise and commitment of carers, and we are proud to be sponsoring two awards: the Team Award and the Harold Bodmer Award.

"We have introduced a special bursary, of £1,000, for the award winner of the categories we are sponsoring, which is for the further education and training for the award winners and their organisation."

The Norfolk Care Awards will take place at Sprowston Manor on February 20, 2020, and will be streamed live to ensure everyone across Norfolk can celebrate the winners.

The Norfolk Care Awards has 10 categories:

Delivering excellence through learning and development

Effective coordination of End of Life care

Excellent person-centred care and support

Excellence in Delivering Dementia Care

Collaborative Partnership

Motivational leadership

Promoting dignity and respect in everyday life or unpaid carer

Rising Star

Team Award - Together Everyone Achieved More

Harold Bodmer Outstanding Achievement Award

To make a nomination visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

