‘People before profit’ prevails at sixth Norfolk Care Awards

Winner presentations at the Norfolk Care Awards 2019. Photo: Paul Macro Photography Paul Macro Photography

A night of celebrating some of Norfolk’s care heroes went off with a bang for the sixth time.

Winner presentations at the Norfolk Care Awards 2019. Photo: Paul Macro Photography Winner presentations at the Norfolk Care Awards 2019. Photo: Paul Macro Photography

The best of the best received recognition for the hard work and dedication they demonstrate day in, day out, at the Norfolk Care Awards on February 21, with Rev Richard Coles as master of ceremony.

The winners of the Harold Bodmer outstanding achievement award, named after the former director of Norfolk adult social services, were Jan and Tim Leadbeater, of Sun Court Nursing Home in Sheringham, who have been involved in social care for more than 35 years.

The pair were instrumental in bringing more than 60 nurses into social care in Norfolk as part of a national Back to Nursing campaign. They have also had a big impact on the local sector over the years chairing the Registered Nursing Homes Association and on the committee for Norfolk Independent Care representing nursing home providers. Norfolk County Council presented them with a £1,000 training bursary.

The pair said: “We had such great respect for Harold Bodmer and are honoured and deeply moved to have received this award in his memory. We feel privileged to have worked with many fantastic team members over the last 30 plus years. We have always tried to encourage and invest in our staff and they, in turn, have shown a great desire to progress their careers and develop their skills and knowledge.

“We have always striven to put people before profit, to create an environment which is thriving and homely and where friends and family can come any time.”

Claire Nelson from sponsor Cozens-Hardy LLP, said: “The Norfolk Care Awards is, without doubt, an exceptional trailblazer event for adult social care in our county, the opportunity to celebrate the inspirational work of individuals and businesses in this vital but under-appreciated sector is priceless.”

Karen Knight from NorseCare, also a sponsor, added: “We are delighted to be able to support the sixth Norfolk Care Awards. A great evening to celebrate everything that is good about great care services in our county.”

Tracy Wharvell, event organiser, said: “It is a privilege to have NorseCare involved in the Norfolk Care Awards, they as an organisation have worked hard for all their services to be CQC rated good or outstanding, this is no mean feat.”

The winners were:

• Delivering excellence through learning and development - Athena Care Homes

• Effective coordination of end of life care - Ford Place

• Excellent person-centred care and support - Kevlin House

• Excellence in delivering dementia care - Independence Matters (Harford Hill Hub)

• Motivational leadership - Stacey Smith (Allcare Community Support)

• Promoting dignity and respect in every day life - Sun Court Nursing Home

• Collaborative Working - Hassingham House

• Rising star - Dean Forbes (Olive House)

• Team award (together everyone achieved more) - Black Swan (Chiswick House)

• Harold Bodmer outstanding achievement award - Tim and Jan Leadbeater (Sun Court Nursing Home)

