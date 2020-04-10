Search

Advanced search

Mental health trust ‘incredibly grateful’ to businesses for providing key equipment

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 10 April 2020

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Picture: NSFT

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Picture: NSFT

Archant

Norfolk businesses have been praised for donating litres of hand sanitiser and thousands of face shields to mental health staff.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has praised companies from across the region for producing the vital equipment.

Black Shuck, in Fakenham, makes craft gins but swapped to produce hand sanitiser for key workers, care homes, retail staff, homeless people and the emergency services.

The business has made more than 6,000 litres since early March and supplied 150 bottles and 10 five litre containers to NSFT at cost price.

Sarah Saunders, who co-owns Black Shuck alongside Patrick Saunders, said: “We decided from the outset that this was not a money-making venture but an opportunity to do our bit for our community.

“We hope this is not a long-term project for us. But, for now, we are very glad to be able to support those on the frontline and do our bit and help others at this critical time.”

You may also want to watch:

Loddon family-run business Panel Graphic has also offered to make around 4,000 full face shields each day with the potential to produce 200,000 for key workers.

So far, they have supplied 2,000 to NSFT to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Steve Earl, managing director, said: “Now is the time more than ever for businesses and individuals to come together to help our National Health Service. They are there to care for us all every day without us even realising it – but now they are risking their own lives too. If we can help even in a small way, then we are proud to be able to do so.”

NSFT has received a donation of 500 plastic bottles from Gloucester based company, Patrico, into which hand sanitiser can be decanted.

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer, said: “We have been blown away by the fantastic response and offers of extra support we’ve received from both the public and businesses.

“Everyone is keen to find innovative ways to do their bit during the coronavirus pandemic, and we are incredibly grateful to them.”

This week the trust announced it would be offering video consultations to make sure service users continue to receive support for their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Housing boss rolls up sleeves to support cleaning programme

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey sanitising at York Place in Dereham. Picture: Broadland Housing
Drive 24