Life-saving charity bikers given royal seal of approval

A life-saving charity which goes the extra mile on two wheels to help people in need has been given a royal seal of approval.

Norfolk Blood Bikes, which has almost 100 volunteers across the county, has become a proud recipient of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service after being recognised for its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity's volunteers went above and beyond during the pandemic, adding a variety of extra services to its ordinary offering of carrying various bodily fluids between the region's hospitals and to those in need.

Volunteers from Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrate receiving the Queen's Award - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

While the charity's name suggests its main task is transporting blood donations, it also delivers platelets, plasma, breast milk and other samples and medical supplies around the county.

And during the pandemic, it added transporting Covid test samples to its work - which is carried out entirely by volunteers.

Throughout this period, the amount of work the riders and volunteers took on grew, despite the additional challenges the pandemic posed.

These challenges included limitation on fundraising through events and collections, the charity's only source of income.

And it is this level of dedication which saw the charity recognised for the award.

Norfolk blood bikes are helping in need mothers by delivering donated breast milk.. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Jasmin England, the charity's secretary, said: "We did not get support from the government and are not funded, so it was a real challenge for us to lose the events we attend and bucket rattling during lockdown.

"However everyone worked absolutely flat out. It was very tough - as soon as riders were back from one job they were sent out on another one.

"It went from being really quite quiet before to everybody being completely rushed off their feet, to the point they barely got to see their families.

"Therefore, it really means a lot to the charity to have been given this recognition."

Sean Moore, the charity's chairman, said: “I couldn’t hold back my delight when I found out we were to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

"I felt so proud and honoured that our volunteers’ work and dedication, not only during normal times but for our Covid Testing assistance during the pandemic, has been recognised with the Queen’s Award which is the highest accolade and the equivalent of the MBE for voluntary service.”