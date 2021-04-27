News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'What could Covid do to us?' - Asthma sufferers demand jab U-turn

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:24 PM April 27, 2021   
Norfolk asthmatics raise issues around Covid vaccines

Lee Hyde and Jo Woods have spoken of the issues facing asthmatics following the changes to asthma sufferers priority. - Credit: Getty/Ruth Collins/Jo Woods

People with asthma in Norfolk are calling for a rethink, amid fears a change in Covid vaccine prioritisation could put them at risk.

Changes to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice mean those with mild asthma are no longer in group six of the jab programme.

Originally they were alongside those with other underlying health conditions.

Now only those who require continuous or repeated use of oral steroids or have ever had an emergency asthma admission are being prioritised.

Norfolk residents have raised fears over the change.

Jo Woods, who lives near Holt, has spoken of the issues facing asthmatics. 

Jo Woods, who lives near Holt, has spoken of the issues facing asthmatics. - Credit: Jo Woods

You may also want to watch:

Jo Woods, 45, who lives near Holt, said she was fortunate her GP exercised discretion under the new guidance to call her for her first vaccine. 

Mrs Woods, who is self employed, said: "We’re not asking to be vaccinated before people who need it more; we’re asking to be vaccinated before people who need it less.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  3. 3 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
  1. 4 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
  2. 5 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  3. 6 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  4. 7 Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV
  5. 8 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  6. 9 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  7. 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs

"A simple cold, it absolutely floors me. I need antibiotics, it takes me weeks to get over it.  If that's what a cold can do, what could Covid do?"

A message from the prime minister last month caused further confusion when he said anyone clinically vulnerable "including the asthmatics" were in the priority group. 

Mrs Woods added: "Asthma is a respiratory illness and coronavirus is a virus that attacks the respiratory system. It's terribly concerning we're not all being protected."

Lee Hyde, from Thorpe St Andrew, had to push for his coronavirus vaccine for his asthma. 

Lee Hyde, from Thorpe St Andrew, had to push for his coronavirus vaccine for his asthma. - Credit: Ruthie Collins

Lee Hyde, 41, from Thorpe St Andrew, spent a month contacting his GP about having the vaccine as he was requiring his inhaler more. He had his first vaccine dose at the weekend. 

Mr Hyde said: "I'm more concerned about the long-term impacts. My family is not going out when things are starting to reopen. My asthma is more acute, it's a little worse than it was at the beginning. 

"When you see others are not being treated in the same way you cannot help wondering why should we have to wait." 

View of a man's hand holding a blue asthma inhaler

Those with asthma were classed in group six of the vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Asthma UK and the Lung Foundation launched a petition in response to the change, with more than 27,000 signatures. 

Sarah Woolnough chief executive of Asthma UK, said: "We were very disappointed when the government announced the age-based roll out of the covid-19 vaccine.

"It cannot be right for younger people with asthma to wait even longer for their vaccination when they are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill than their peers.”

The Department of Health and Social Care were approached for comment.

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus