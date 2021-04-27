'What could Covid do to us?' - Asthma sufferers demand jab U-turn

Published: 5:24 PM April 27, 2021

People with asthma in Norfolk are calling for a rethink, amid fears a change in Covid vaccine prioritisation could put them at risk.

Changes to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice mean those with mild asthma are no longer in group six of the jab programme.

Originally they were alongside those with other underlying health conditions.

Now only those who require continuous or repeated use of oral steroids or have ever had an emergency asthma admission are being prioritised.

Norfolk residents have raised fears over the change.

Jo Woods, 45, who lives near Holt, said she was fortunate her GP exercised discretion under the new guidance to call her for her first vaccine.

Mrs Woods, who is self employed, said: "We’re not asking to be vaccinated before people who need it more; we’re asking to be vaccinated before people who need it less.

"A simple cold, it absolutely floors me. I need antibiotics, it takes me weeks to get over it. If that's what a cold can do, what could Covid do?"

A message from the prime minister last month caused further confusion when he said anyone clinically vulnerable "including the asthmatics" were in the priority group.

Mrs Woods added: "Asthma is a respiratory illness and coronavirus is a virus that attacks the respiratory system. It's terribly concerning we're not all being protected."

Lee Hyde, 41, from Thorpe St Andrew, spent a month contacting his GP about having the vaccine as he was requiring his inhaler more. He had his first vaccine dose at the weekend.

Mr Hyde said: "I'm more concerned about the long-term impacts. My family is not going out when things are starting to reopen. My asthma is more acute, it's a little worse than it was at the beginning.

"When you see others are not being treated in the same way you cannot help wondering why should we have to wait."

Asthma UK and the Lung Foundation launched a petition in response to the change, with more than 27,000 signatures.

“Anyone who is clinically vulnerable, including the asthmatic, are in the priority groups.” – @BorisJohnson on vaccinations for the asthmatic.



Sarah Woolnough chief executive of Asthma UK, said: "We were very disappointed when the government announced the age-based roll out of the covid-19 vaccine.

"It cannot be right for younger people with asthma to wait even longer for their vaccination when they are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill than their peers.”

The Department of Health and Social Care were approached for comment.