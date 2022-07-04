Norfolk areas with the most and fewest Covid deaths in 2020 and 2021

The areas with Norfolk's highest death rates over the last two years have been revealed. - Credit: Simon Parkin

New data has revealed the areas of Norfolk with the most and fewest Covid deaths over the past two years.

The new stats by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found that Downham Market saw the most Covid deaths during 2020 and 2021, with 54 in total.

Hethersett, Felmingham, Worstead, Happisburgh, Melton Constable, Briston and Little Snoring all recorded the lowest death tally over the two years with four deaths, with Melton Constable, Briston and Little Snoring reporting no Covid deaths in 2021.

Other areas which saw high death rates included Heacham and Snettisham, which saw 44 Covid deaths between them, Swaffham with 43 deaths, and Taverham with 38 deaths.

The map below shows the number of deaths for each area in 2020 and 2021 as well as a joint total for both years.

Another map below shows how Norfolk compares to other counties for Covid deaths.

Professor Paul Hunter at the University of East Anglia, said it was hard to tell what was causing higher rates in certain areas than others, but said that the amount of elderly people living in a town or the level of deprivation can be driving factors. Downham Market residents were recently identified as having the highest average age in the country.

Mr Hunter said: "It's really difficult to tell why the rate is higher in some areas than others as most area in Norfolk have small numbers.

"So we have to be careful when looking at and comparing this data, because it could be just random and down to chance.

"But one thing we do know for sure is areas with more old people tend to equal more deaths, as we would expect with deaths not related to Covid.

"Another driver is deprivation, we would expect to see more Covid, and therefore more deaths in areas with high levels of deprivation than we would in posher wards.

"Those are the main two drivers, but the levels make it too difficult to know for sure, you also have to look at their infection rates, because obviously areas with more Covid have more deaths."