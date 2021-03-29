Published: 10:16 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM March 29, 2021

As of March 23, 73 areas of Norfolk have reported almost no cases of Covid-19 in the latest seven day period. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Two out of every three areas of Norfolk have recorded fewer than three new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

A total of 73 neighbourhoods of the region's 110 areas have seen next to no cases up to March 23, according to Public Health England.

These include seven areas of Breckland, 11 in Broadland, all 13 in Great Yarmouth, eight in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, 12 in North Norfolk, eight in Norwich and 14 in South Norfolk.

South Norfolk saw one area out of 15 report any new cases in the last seven days.

The area also has the lowest infection rate in the county, falling to single figures for the first time since last summer.

A further 33 neighbourhoods have reported under 10 new cases in the last seven days and four over 10.

The area with the highest number of cases is Wayland, Ellingham, and Great Hockham, with 48 new cases in seven days. This can be linked to an outbreak at Wayland prison.

As lockdown measures ease today to allow for up to six to meet outdoors, health bosses have reminded people to take this next step safely.

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said although the number of coronavirus cases in the UK had been reduced during national lockdowns "thanks to the efforts of the public", it was "very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors".

Downham Market has the second largest number of cases with 15, followed by Swaffham (14) and Watton (12) in the latest seven-day period.

The full list of areas and their current infection rate per 100,000 people can be found in the table below.