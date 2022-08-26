Norfolk-made anti-spiking kit in use at Reading and Leeds Festival

Anti-spiking kits made in Norfolk are being used at the Reading and Leeds Festivals - Credit: Archant

A pioneering anti-spiking kit which was created in Norfolk is being used at one of the country's biggest music festivals this weekend.

The ground-breaking kits, which were created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, will be handed out to revellers at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Invented by specialist biomedical scientist Michelle Frost, the kits can tell people who suspect they have been spiked whether or not they have consumed any unsolicited substances.

First tested across clubs and bars across Norfolk following a spate of spiking, they are now being rolled out more widely.

This weekend, revellers heading to either festival site to see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice and Dave, will be able to access the ground-breaking equipment.

Ms Frost said: "The NNUH will be delivering enhanced patient care to festival goers at both Reading and Leeds for their annual festival this bank holiday weekend.

"The kits will allow anyone who thinks they may have been spiked to personally access a full toxicology analysis.

"Drinks can also be tested to find out if they contain unconsented substances.

"I'm so excited about this. It means it's official - we've gone national."

It make organisers Festival Republic the first organisation outside of the East of England to issue the kits.

In Norfolk, the kits are already fairly widely available, having been stocked by the NHS Norwich Walk-In Centre and in various clubs in Norwich, King's Lynn and Gorleston.

Ms Frost added: "It's brilliant to know that we can help with patient care, even remotely.

"It also shows just how committed the organisers of Reading and Leeds Festival are about people’s safety. I would like to thank them for taking our kits."

NNUH biomedical scientist Michelle Frost, who has developed anti-spiking test kits - Credit: NNUH

Meanwhile, Ms Frost will be hosting a one-day conference in the Benjamin Gooch Lecture Theatre at the hospital surrounding the spiking issue.

It will be attended by representatives from schools, police, councils, the night time economy and members of the NHS to share their expertise.

It will also see a demonstration of how the kits work.

The event will be held from 10am until 3.30pm on Friday, September 2.