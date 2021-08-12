Norfolk and Waveney sees lowest jab uptake in a week

Published: 6:09 PM August 12, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney have seen the lowest number of jabs in a week, according to the latest figures. - Credit: PA

Norfolk and Waveney have seen the lowest number of jabs in a week, according to the latest figures.

Just 2,549 first jabs and 15,953 second jabs - a total of 18,502 jabs - were recorded across the county from the week ending August 8.

The previous lowest total was 20,555 around two weeks ago.

Figures also revealed that 90.7pc of people over the age of 16 have received their first vaccine and 78.4pc have now received their second.

This comes as 16 and 17-year-olds have been getting their jabs at vaccination centres across Norfolk and Waveney this week.

You may also want to watch:

All young people aged 16 plus are now eligible as well as children aged between 12 and 15 – who are at increased risk of serious illness or are household contacts of individuals who are immunosuppressed.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The majority of the 16-17 cohort will initially receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“Evidence has shown that just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine gives this age group around 80% protection from serious illness and hospitalisation from COVID. Further guidance about any planned second doses for this age group is likely to be published in the coming months.

“It’s important to note that 16 to 17-year-olds who work in health and care settings will still need two doses of Pfizer in line with previous guidance and it is important that they are fully vaccinated by November 11 in order to keep working in these settings.”

Almost 1.5 million doses of vaccine have now been given across the county.

Dr Dhesi added: “It’s vital that anyone aged 16 plus who has not yet had a first vaccination now comes forward to get the very best protection before we get to autumn and winter.

“I would encourage 16 and 17-year-olds – and university students- to get their single dose vaccination as soon as possible so the majority of young people are protected before schools, colleges and universities re-open from September onwards.”