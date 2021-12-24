Drive for booster jabs to continue between Christmas and New Year

Norfolk and Waveney currently ranks fourth for the number of booster jabs given, and members of the public are being encouraged to make use of the down-time between Christmas and New Year to receive their booster dose - Credit: PA

The booster vaccine roll-out has successfully given jabs to more than 550,000 people in the region - and it will not be stopping between Christmas and New Year.

The NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has urged the public to take advantage of those few days to get a booster jab to help protect against coronavirus.

Vaccination centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but will be open again for booked appointment slots and walk-ins from December 27 to December 31.

As of Sunday, December 19, 75.5pc of the eligible population has received their booster jab, following plans announced on December 13 to give every eligible adult a booster by December 31.

Howard Martin, director of population health management at the CCG, said: “We’re not vaccinating on Christmas Day or Boxing Day because we expect demand to be very low and our staff and volunteers deserve a rest and time with their families.

"But we’re asking all those who have been putting off getting their booster to take a break from the sofa next week and roll up their sleeve. The wonderful staff and volunteers at our vaccination sites are ready and waiting to boost your immune system so you can start the new year with the maximum protection possible.

“Around 90pc of those currently in hospital with serious complications from Covid are unvaccinated. All of our sites offer first and second doses as well as boosters – it’s not too late to catch up.

"Getting a vaccine is the single biggest step you can take in protecting yourself, your family and friends from Covid.”

Christmas Eve opportunities for walk-in boosters include:

7.30am - 3.30pm Gorleston - Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital, NR31 6LA

7.30am - 3.30pm Great Yarmouth - Market Gates Shopping Centre, NR30 2BQ

9am - 2pm King's Lynn - Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre, PE30 1HA

9am - 2pm Norwich - Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD

9am - 4pm Norwich - Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Rd, NR2 3TU

James Paget University Hospital will also be running a drive-through vaccination clinic on December 28 between 9am and 3pm with no appointment needed.

Further opportunities for walk-ins are listed here.