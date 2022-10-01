Charity boss concerned about cost of living impact on mental health

Pete Boczko, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, and the new REST centre in King's Lynn High Street - Credit: N&W Mind

The boss of a charity which runs wellbeing hubs across the county says he fears they will be forced to double up "warmth centres" over the winter.

Mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind is preparing to open a new REST (Recover, Eat, Support, Talk) hub next week - drop-in centres designed for people to have immediate wellbeing support.

The new centre in King's Lynn, which is the fourth of its kind in the region, is geared at offering a place for people to turn to in difficult moments for help in an effort to avoid needing mental health support.

But Pete Boczko, the charity's chief executive, said he fears rocketing energy prices will see the centres needed to provide shelter from the cold as well, along with growing demand for wellbeing care.

He said: "It may be that the REST hubs become almost warmth centres, where people who can not afford to heat their homes in the day can come so they do not have to.

"The cost of living crisis is a really worrying people - it is causing real debt and perceived debt and is an awful situation. From a mental health perspective, any situation with such uncertainty is going to cause an increase in anxiety."

The new hub, in King's Lynn High Street, is the second the charity has financed itself and fourth overall - with two of its sites commissioned by the NHS.

But after seeing the difference they were making, the charity funded two more independently - and soon hopes to add sites in Great Yarmouth and North Walsham.

Mr Boczko said: "We need to push more things like this in the community and this latest site will help us develop a strong footing in King's Lynn.

"The idea of the REST hubs is to create a friendly place to meet the needs of people that are struggling before they reach the point where they may need acute care, which there may be long waiting lists for."

The King's Lynn REST site will open on Tuesday, October 4, and from then will open from 9am until 4.30pm Monday to Friday.