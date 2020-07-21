Revealed: Ratings for every Norfolk and Waveney GP surgery

Boughton Surgery had one of the lowest patient per GP. Picture: Google Maps Archant

How patients rate their GP surgery has been revealed, after a survey of every practice in Norfolk and Waveney.

Local GP and chair of the Clinical Commissioning Groups in Norfolk and Waveney, Dr Anoop Dhesi. Picture: Norfolk and Wavey Clinical Commission Group Local GP and chair of the Clinical Commissioning Groups in Norfolk and Waveney, Dr Anoop Dhesi. Picture: Norfolk and Wavey Clinical Commission Group

Four-out-of-five people rated their overall experience ‘good’ in the study into Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) practices.

Blofield and Great Massingham surgeries were well above the 84pc average, scoring a 99pc rating. The lowest percentage was Beaches Medical Centre, in Gorleston, with 61pc.

Across the survey, NWCCG practices overall were rated higher than the national average in 10 areas.

In England, 70pc of patients waited 15 minutes or less after their appointment time to be seen, with the highest performing practice in Norfolk the Theatre Royal Surgery, in Dereham, at 93pc and lowest Burnham Surgery with 47pc.

Boughton Surgery, near Downham Market, was top of the biggest climbers in comparison to its 2019 results in three categories, after recording a 20pc rise in the number of patients satisfied with appointment times, 21pc increase in patients who waited 15 minutes or less and 13pc increase in the number of patients describing a good experience.

In addition, just over two-thirds of patients said it was easy to get through to their practice on the phone.

The survey, which was started in January and completed just as the country entered lockdown, does not reflect the changes practices had to make in response to coronavirus, and was completed by 12,225 patients.

Thorpewood Surgery, Woodside Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thorpewood Surgery, Woodside Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a local GP and chair of NWCCG, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our colleagues working in practices – both patient facing and behind the scenes.

“It is great to see that people’s experiences are so positive and as practices continue to adapt and move some of their services online it is reassuring to see that patients are appreciating this and finding it beneficial. Each and every one of our practices puts patients at the heart of what they do and the survey results evidence the hard work which they put in on a regular basis.

“These results are also testimony to the increase in partnership working as our colleagues at the CCG, local pharmacies, hospitals and community colleagues all work together to provide patient-centric care.”