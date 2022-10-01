Large Covid vaccination centres in Norfolk and Waveney to be closed down

The large-scale Covid vaccination centres, where millions of coronavirus jabs have been given to Norfolk and Waveney people, will close at the end of the year.

Health bosses say major centres, such as those at City Hall in Norwich, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, King's Lynn Arts Centre and Connaught Hall in Attleborough, will stop running after New Year's Eve.

Vaccinations are now reduced to specific, vulnerable, groups, so health chiefs say the large scale centres are no longer necessary.

They say modelling has shown jabs can be done through community pharmacies, GPs, mobile vaccination buses and hospital hubs.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System (ICS) said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme across Norfolk and Waveney has been extremely successful with almost 2.5 million vaccinations given to local people.

"We have worked hard to be as flexible as possible and provide a service which is equitable and both easy and convenient for local people to access.

"We continue to review the programme to ensure it best meets the needs of local people and communities, using our resources wisely.

"The latest modelling across Norfolk and Waveney confirms there is now more than sufficient capacity to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations effectively through community pharmacies, GPs, mobile vaccination buses and hospital hubs, closer to people’s homes.

"The autumn Covid-19 booster programme is now well under way with a large majority of our local eligible population vaccinated.

"As the scale of the vaccination challenge has now reduced to specific eligible groups, the need for large scale vaccination centres is far less.

"As provision is now increased in local towns and communities, a decision has been taken to close the large-scale vaccination centres across Norfolk and Waveney.

"All large-scale vaccinations will close on December 31, 2022."

Health bosses thanked staff and volunteers who have "worked tirelessly" at the centres to protect communities.

Norfolk and Waveney ICS is working with Cambridgeshire Community Services, which ran the centres, to help staff who worked at the centres get alternative employment.

People can still book Covid-19 vaccinations online or by calling 119 free of charge.