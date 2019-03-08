Paitents and carers invited to help shape mental health services

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Patients and carers are being invited to help shape the future of mental health care delivered by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

The second in a series of events, being facilitated by NSFT so people who use the trust’s services can have a say in the development of services, is being held at the King’s Centre in Norwich on Tuesday, April 2 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

It follows the first away day held in Ipswich in January. Just under 100 people with lived experiences attended and three main work streams were set up to look at induction training, communication and the recruitment and interview process, the outcomes of which will be fed back on April 2.

A buffet lunch is included.

If you would like to attend, please contact Dawn Edwards at dawn.edwards@nsft.nhs.uk or call 01603 421414.