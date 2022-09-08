Mental health trust concerns to be raised with new health secretary

Worried councillors will write to new health secretary Therese Coffey to express their concerns about the inadequate mental health service on her doorstep.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) was rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year - the fourth time in a decade that it has had special measures imposed on it.

At a meeting of Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday (September 8), councillors from all the county's councils quizzed trust chiefs about the progress made since.

And the committee concluded by agreeing they would write to Dr Coffey - newly installed by prime minister Liz Truss - to express their concerns.

The trust provides mental health services in the Suffolk Coastal constituency of Dr Coffey.

Alison Thomas, chair of the Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Alison Thomas, Conservative Norfolk county councillor and chair of the committee, said she would write to Dr Coffey on behalf of the committee to express its concerns.

The trust had missed its deadline to provide papers ahead of Thursday's meeting, for which Cath Byford, NSFT's deputy chief executive, apologised.

Cath Byford, deputy chief executive of NSFT - Credit: NSFT

Mrs Thomas said that delay - and the quality of what was submitted at the 11th hour - had made it difficult for members of the committee to properly scrutinise progress so far.

Managers at the trust said 80pc of its 'must dos' in its improvement plan had been completed.

That prompted Labour county councillor Emma Corlett to ask what the 20pc which had not been completed were.

Labour county councillor Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

She said: "I am really concerned. It's been nine years since this issue first came to the committee and nine months after the CQC report and not all the must do's have been done."

Kathryn Ellis, the trust's director of strategy and partnerships, said the three areas yet to be completed were around mandatory training, waiting lists and recording of care plans.

She said progress towards them being completed was continuing and, in the case of training, weekend workshops were being set up to train staff.

Ms Byford said "significant progress" had been made and change was being made "at pace".

But she said recruitment remained a major challenge and acknowledged the organisation needed "to earn trust".