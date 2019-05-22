Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Why are children in London worth three times more than those in Norfolk and Suffolk?' - Mental health governors

22 May, 2019 - 19:22
NSFT co-lead governors Howard Tidman (left) and Nigel Boldero. Photo: NSFT

NSFT co-lead governors Howard Tidman (left) and Nigel Boldero. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

Governors at the region's mental health trust have demanded answers over why spending on children in London is more than three times that on those in the east.

UK Parliment Offical Norman LambUK Parliment Offical Norman Lamb

A report from the Children's Commissioner last month revealed that children in the east of England have the least money spent on their mental health care in the country - just £5.32 per head compared to the highest of £17.88 per head in London.

Due to different definitions of services and interpretation of data the report recognised it was difficult to compare between regions.

But those elected to Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's Council of Governors have hit out at "unacceptable waiting lists and services" for children and asked what was planned to bring funding up to the national average of £14 per child for low-level care.

Low-level mental health services provide preventative and early intervention support for problems such as anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

Richard Watson, deputy chief officer for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups. Photo: NHSRichard Watson, deputy chief officer for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups. Photo: NHS

In a letter sent to MPs and health and social care bosses co-lead governors Nigel Boldero and Howard Tidman said: "Putting things more directly, is the mental health of a London child considered to be worth more than three times that of a child living in Norfolk and Waveney?"

While they recognised some variations in cost, their letter said: "But it would seem unlikely that these are anywhere near the variants shown."

In Suffolk Richard Watson, deputy chief officer for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups, said they had reassured the governors and outlined "significant spending increase" in the past few years.

He said: "Our investment in mental health has equalled, and in many years exceeded, our growth in resources."

Anne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England. Photo: PA Wire/PA ImagesAnne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

For 2019/20 the CCGs planned to spend £9.758m on services, up from £6.845 in 2016/17.

While in Norfolk and Waveney, bosses said they were writing to MPs and governors and added: "It is difficult to effectively compare spend on services due to different ways of reporting and monitoring expenditure within commissioning organisations."

You may also want to watch:

But a spokesman said £33m had been put into all children's mental health services, with another £1.1m promise for 2019/2020.

He added: "Finance is only one important element of service improvement. We have undertaken a review of children and young people's mental health provision and are now working to transform services, to make it easier to find help and to enable us to increase the number of children and young people who are able to access help and treatment."

Since receiving the letter Norman Lamb, MP for North Norfolk, has written to health secretary Matt Hancock and other health and social care leaders, asking for clarification on spending and how to address the shortfall.

He said: "I am dismayed that such huge variations in spend on children's mental health support occur from region to region.

"It is wholly unacceptable that children and young people face a postcode lottery when it comes to receiving the support and care they deserve and are entitled to.

"Our children and young people across the region deserve to have access to mental health support.

"At present they are being badly let down."

The children's commissioner, Anne Longfield, said last month: "Those who are accepted for treatment often have to wait months for help, children have even told me they had to threaten to take their own life before they managed to access treatment. This situation has to change."

Researchers found nationally £226m was allocated for low-level services in 2018/19, just over £14 per child.

Around half of this funding comes from local authorities (LAs) and half from NHS sources.

In 2018/19, the top 25pc of local areas spent £1.1m or more on low-level mental health services, while the bottom 25pc spent £177,000 or less.

Most Read

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ve worked my socks off there’: teaching assistant jobs axed at two schools

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Teaching assistants at the school and at Angel Road Infant have been made redundant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Firefighters tackle blaze in Norfolk village after rubbish set alight

Two fire engines were needed to extinguish a blaze in Hainford. Photo: Matthew Knowles

Man filmed smashing up car reveals story behind shocking video

Footage captured the moment a man smashed the windscreen of a car stopped at traffic lights. Photo: Submitted

‘I’ve worked my socks off there’: teaching assistant jobs axed at two schools

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Teaching assistants at the school and at Angel Road Infant have been made redundant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hospital runners raise £10,000 for cancer charities

On Friday, May 24, Lewis Weatherburn and Jonathan Littlewood, who are both physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will set off on their ambitious plan to run the length of the West Highland Way. Picture: Kyle Harper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists