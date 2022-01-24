Nominations needed for people who improve the mental health of others

Do you know someone who works within mental health in Norfolk and Suffolk and deserves recognition?

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust has launched the Staff Excellence Awards 2022 and is asking the public for help in choosing winners for two awards.

If you know a staff member, volunteer or team who should be recognised for delivering outstanding care and compassion, you have until Wednesday, March 2 to nominate them for an award.

The two Public Choice Awards cover two areas of care - one for children, families and young people (CFYP) services, and the other for adult services. They are backed by the Eastern Daily Press.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive at NSFT said: “The awards are an important way to recognise the dedication of our staff and the difference they can make.

"Care and compassion are at the heart of everything we do - and I am thrilled that the general public can get involved to celebrate those who have made a real impact.”

Public Choice Award nominations can be made by completing a simple form, either online at www.nsft.nhs.uk/awards2022, or

a FREEPOST form available from NSFT sites across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Finalists will be invited to a gala event at Sprowston Manor, Norwich, on Thursday, June 16.

Previous Public Choice Award winners

Lucy Bellotti (Mental Health Nurse, CFYP Services) who received the CFYP award in 2019. Lucy went above and beyond to support a child who suffered panic attacks, was scared to go out and had threatened to take their own life after being bullied at school. Working hard to build a good rapport with the child, Lucy carefully managed their anxiety, boosted their confidence, and helped them return to the classroom safely. She also acted as a great support to the child’s mum, who nominated Lucy for this award.

NSFT Putting People First Award finalist in Public Choice Awards Adult Howard Tidman - Credit: Steve Adams

Howard Tidman (Senior Practitioner and Carers Champion) was awarded the adult services award. He was celebrated for providing excellent support and reassurance to a family while they were caring for their son who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The parents described Howard as “very understanding, helpful and caring”. They praised him for giving fantastic advice, while also taking a genuine interest in their health, making sure they looked after themselves at this challenging time.