Search

Advanced search

Concerns over three hospitals at risk of decay after school roof collapse

PUBLISHED: 17:27 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 12 November 2019

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has been surveying concrete planks at risk of decay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has been surveying concrete planks at risk of decay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Hospitals in the region at risk of decay are being surveyed for damage after a school roof collapsed unexpectedly.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received £610,000 worth of funding for a new digital prescription service. Photo: Ian BurtThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received £610,000 worth of funding for a new digital prescription service. Photo: Ian Burt

A major structural survey of the James Paget Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital is underway after it emerged the reinforced concrete blocks used to construct it.

Bosses at the Bury St Edmunds hospital ordered a full structural survey of the 10,000 concrete 'planks' after a warning received from NHS England in May.

The hospital was built in 1974 using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks which uses porous concrete, which can allow in moisture and degrade the reinforced steel within.

An alert was issued earlier this year by the standard committee on structural safety (SCOSS) after a roof collapsed at a school in Essex with "little warning".

West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation TrustWest Suffolk Hospital. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk Hospital chief executive Dr Steve Dunn said that since the survey was launched around 80pc of the hospital had been inspected and no faults had been found.

He said the hospital had gone "above and beyond" in inspection measures that included penetrative radar and visual inspection.

He said: "We know where they are, we are photographing them, we are doing both visual and structural assessments of them and have a database of those inspections we have completed.

"Safety is paramount and we are keen to ensure that the building is safe.

"If, through the programme of inspections, we need to take any action then we will take it, and if that includes closing any part of the hospital we will do so.

You may also want to watch:

"But so far we have not found any evidence that we have needed to."

Dr Dunn said it was understood 40,000 panels had been used across the country and only one had been known to fail - at the Essex school.

He said West Suffolk was one of seven in England that had been built using RACC.

The others are the James Paget Hospital (JPH) in Gorleston, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kings Lynn, plus hospitals in Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon, Frimley Park in Surrey. Airdale in Yorkshire and Leyton in Cheshire.

Chief Executive of JPH Anna Hills said theor hospital roof planks had been checked and "nothing of concern" had yet been found.

"As soon as we became aware of the SCOSS alert, our estates team conducted an inspection of the underside of the roof planks across our site. This inspection found nothing untoward.

"The hospital's roof has been extensively resurfaced since it was built. When the Day Care Theatres complex was built in 2015, more than 340 square metres of new roofing was constructed.

"This major construction project involved removing a large section of the original roof - and inspections of the removed planks showed no unexpected deterioration.

"However, we are not complacent - and, as a precaution, we have asked a specialist surveying company, using laser equipment, to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all our roofing planks on the first floor of the hospital. This work is now underway and preliminary findings have found nothing of concern."

West Suffolk is due to be rebuilt in the next 10 years following an announcement by the Department for Health in September.

Dr Dunn said it was widely recognised a new hospital was needed and the age of the facility meant a programme of regular building inspections was in place.

QEH has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

A1067 closed after crash

The A1067 is closed at Taverham after a crash. Photo: James Bass.

Drink driver dragged a woman along with his car door

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Concerns over three hospitals at risk of decay after school roof collapse

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has been surveying concrete planks at risk of decay. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists