Concerns over three hospitals at risk of decay after school roof collapse

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has been surveying concrete planks at risk of decay. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Hospitals in the region at risk of decay are being surveyed for damage after a school roof collapsed unexpectedly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received £610,000 worth of funding for a new digital prescription service. Photo: Ian Burt The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received £610,000 worth of funding for a new digital prescription service. Photo: Ian Burt

A major structural survey of the James Paget Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital is underway after it emerged the reinforced concrete blocks used to construct it.

Bosses at the Bury St Edmunds hospital ordered a full structural survey of the 10,000 concrete 'planks' after a warning received from NHS England in May.

The hospital was built in 1974 using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks which uses porous concrete, which can allow in moisture and degrade the reinforced steel within.

An alert was issued earlier this year by the standard committee on structural safety (SCOSS) after a roof collapsed at a school in Essex with "little warning".

West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk Hospital chief executive Dr Steve Dunn said that since the survey was launched around 80pc of the hospital had been inspected and no faults had been found.

He said the hospital had gone "above and beyond" in inspection measures that included penetrative radar and visual inspection.

He said: "We know where they are, we are photographing them, we are doing both visual and structural assessments of them and have a database of those inspections we have completed.

"Safety is paramount and we are keen to ensure that the building is safe.

"If, through the programme of inspections, we need to take any action then we will take it, and if that includes closing any part of the hospital we will do so.

You may also want to watch:

"But so far we have not found any evidence that we have needed to."

Dr Dunn said it was understood 40,000 panels had been used across the country and only one had been known to fail - at the Essex school.

He said West Suffolk was one of seven in England that had been built using RACC.

The others are the James Paget Hospital (JPH) in Gorleston, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kings Lynn, plus hospitals in Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon, Frimley Park in Surrey. Airdale in Yorkshire and Leyton in Cheshire.

Chief Executive of JPH Anna Hills said theor hospital roof planks had been checked and "nothing of concern" had yet been found.

"As soon as we became aware of the SCOSS alert, our estates team conducted an inspection of the underside of the roof planks across our site. This inspection found nothing untoward.

"The hospital's roof has been extensively resurfaced since it was built. When the Day Care Theatres complex was built in 2015, more than 340 square metres of new roofing was constructed.

"This major construction project involved removing a large section of the original roof - and inspections of the removed planks showed no unexpected deterioration.

"However, we are not complacent - and, as a precaution, we have asked a specialist surveying company, using laser equipment, to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all our roofing planks on the first floor of the hospital. This work is now underway and preliminary findings have found nothing of concern."

West Suffolk is due to be rebuilt in the next 10 years following an announcement by the Department for Health in September.

Dr Dunn said it was widely recognised a new hospital was needed and the age of the facility meant a programme of regular building inspections was in place.

QEH has been approached for comment.