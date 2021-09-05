Say hello to Hal: one of the world's most advanced child robots

Published: 2:22 PM September 5, 2021

Hal the pediatric robot, being performed on during a paediatric simulation course - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has welcomed its newest member to the team: a child robot capable of simulating movement, speech and emotions.

Hal is one of the world's most advanced paediatric patient simulators in the world, and recently arrived at the technical skills department at Norfolk's biggest hospital.

He was made by a company called Guamard — which specialises in simulation for healthcare education — and has colour changing skin, interactive eyes and active facial expressions.

Hal the paediatric robot, welcomed to the N&N this week - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

These can mimic a range of different conditions, and support patient monitoring such as ECG, defibrillation and blood oxygen readings.

And not just that. He can also talk, and move!

According to a hospital spokesman, Hal is in fact so adaptable he even supports emergency interventions — such as opening airways between a patient's lungs, needled compression and chest tubes.

His purpose is to help junior doctors practice treating and diagnosing young patients.

A spokesman added: "The Norfolk and Norwich Institute for Multi-professional Education, which opened three years ago, recently welcomed 10 delegates from across East England for a paediatric simulation course, involving six scenarios throughout the day."