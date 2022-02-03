Hospital's 'virtual ward' to triple in capacity

A hospital's cutting edge new 'virtual ward' is set to triple its capacity following the success of its initial pilot.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital introduced the facility - which allows people to be treated while staying at home - in February 2021 and it has since cared for more than 820 patients.

The ward uses remote technology to allow people to be cared for with real-time monitoring.

Originally designed as a means of allowing Covid patients to continue their recoveries at home, the service was expanded to include other patients who are well enough to recuperate at home - but still require observations.

To start with this service was available to 20 patients at a time, but this was since increased to 40.

Now, at a meeting of the hospital's board of directors, it was revealed this will soon be further expanded to 60, taking the virtual ward to triple its original capacity.

Norfolk and Norwich Unviersity Hosptial chief operating officer Chris Cobb. Picture: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

Chris Cobb, the hospital's chief operating officer, told directors: "Because the virtual ward has worked as well as it has we have the opportunity to expand it from the original 20 to 60. This is a most exciting next step."

Since it opened a year ago, 823 patients have been cared for from their homes, saving the hospital the equivalent of more than 5,000 bed days.

Mr Cobb said the ward's success was also prompting the hospital to explore ways of opening the option up to further hospital departments.

The initiative was widely praised by directors during the meeting, having also received positive feedback from patients who used the service.

Sam Higginson, the hospital's chief executive, said: "The virtual ward really has been one of the positives of the pandemic."

Speaking previously to the newspaper, David Whitlock, who received treatment through the ward, said: ""I think psychologically being at home instead of in a hospital environment made such a huge difference to me - especially being able to see my wife Carol.

"I was a little worried about the technology to begin with but it all worked beautifully."