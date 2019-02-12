NNUH to create forget-me-not statue to raise awareness of dementia

James Artherton-Howlett and Jenny Woolgrove from the NNUH Dementia Support Team with the knitted flowers. Picture: NNUH Archant

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has launched a community art project to raise dementia awareness.

The NNUH is creating a statue to raise awareness of dementia. Photo: Geraldine Scott The NNUH is creating a statue to raise awareness of dementia. Photo: Geraldine Scott

People are being encouraged to knit or crochet forget-me-not flowers, which will form a piece of artwork that will go on display at the NNUH’s Dementia Information and Advice Fayre in May.

The Dementia Information and Advice Fayre has a host of speakers, information stands and pop-up café.

Liz Yaxley, Dementia Services Manager at NNUH, said: “The support of the county’s knitters and stitchers has been phenomenal in the past when we asked for donations of hand-crafted lap blankets and sensory bands.”

The Trust is working with the Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers Club on this community project.

The deadline for this project is April 16 and people can drop off their knitted or crochet flowers at reception desks at NNUH, Cromer Hospital, or NNUH offices in Rouen Road, Norwich.

For more information go to www.norfolkknitters.org.uk or www.nnuh.nhs.uk.