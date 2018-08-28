Search

Advanced search

Special teddy bears to help young patients understand medical procedures

PUBLISHED: 20:10 02 January 2019

The Medibears will help children to understand medical procedures. Picture: NNUH

The Medibears will help children to understand medical procedures. Picture: NNUH

NNUH

Special teddy bears designed to help children and young patients with learning disabilities understand medical procedures are all set for use at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUHFiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUH

The learning disability team now has Medibears with a range of medical devices including a hearing aid, cochlea implant, and pacemaker.

A member of staff, Sue Phillips, raised £200 through a crowdfunding page, an afternoon tea and raffle to buy the bears.

She said: “We were hoping to fund one or two but now they have bought five and I am really pleased.”

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, said: “This is a great resource for the team. The Medibears can be used to support patients and help them gain a greater understanding of a medical intervention they may receive.

“The bears help to normalise medical equipment for people, and help to reduce any worries they have.”

Emma Chapman, children’s services matron, said: “The Medibears will support the work undertaken with children and young people with a learning disability when being prepared for specific procedures or interventions and to help them better understand what is going to happen to them.

“They are a very welcome addition to the other resources available to us and will enhance the work already being undertaken by our hospital play team and nursing teams.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

King’s Lynn Town sign ex-Ipswich Town central defender

New King's Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson Picture: KLTFC

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists