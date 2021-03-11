Published: 6:40 AM March 11, 2021

Work has started on a new £2.9m walk-in day procedure unit at a Norfolk hospital in a bid to improve services for patients.

The Norfolk and Norwich University (NNUH) has announced the project will see equipment housed in three neutral pressure treatment rooms, as well as associated support areas for ambulatory patients attending for procedures.

Clinical services will continue during the work and the trust has reassured patients there should be minimum disruption when they are visiting the NNUH for treatment.

The project, which involves a one-off capital investment of £2.9m, is expected to be completed by mid-summer with the first patients due in before the autumn.

This timescale comes after the NNUH board decided to fast track the project, with the trust stating the scheme will reduce ongoing operation costs.

Dr Tim Leary, NNUH chief of surgery, said: “The new unit will bring significant improvements for our patients. A dedicated team will be able to carry out more procedures for patients who need surgical procedures under local anaesthetic.

“Innovative regional anaesthetic and surgical technique will expand the range of procedures that can now be completed safely and comfortably without the requirement for general anaesthesia.

"Many of these procedures are currently carried out in the main theatre complex, so their completion in a dedicated ambulatory unit will release capacity to treat additional patients requiring more complex procedures.”

Anthony Mutti, divisional operations director, added: “This is an exciting development and really good news for our patients.

"The development is part of the trust’s goal to be a provider of high quality health and care services to our local population, and to be a leader in the redesign and delivery of health and social care services in Norfolk. ”

Other building projects currently underway include construction of the £6.5m Jenny Lind Hospital paediatric theatres to provide a purpose-built theatre complex for younger patients up to the age of 16.

Work has also started on a £750,000 extension to the emergency department to install changing rooms, showers and toilets for staff, which is due to be complete this summer.