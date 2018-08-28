Hospital ward closed to new admissions after Norovirus outbreak

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has closed one of its wards to new admissions after an outbreak of Norovirus.

A hospital ward has been closed to new admissions after an outbreak of Norovirus.

The Loddon ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) closed on Monday, November 5 due to patients who have the stomach bug.

A hospital spokesman said patients already affected by Norovirus have been moved within the area and a thorough clean of the ward was under way. It is not known when the ward will repoen.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse and director of infection prevention, said: “It is that time of year where we see Norovirus circulating in the community and our advice is to wash your hands as a matter of routine with hot, soapy water upon entering and leaving a ward.

“Hand sanitiser and alcohol gel will work against some bacteria and flu viruses but they will not protect you against Norovirus.

“To help keep Norovirus out of hospitals, it is important that people do not visit patients if they have been ill with a stomach bug in the previous three days or in close contact with someone who has had sickness or diarrhoea.”