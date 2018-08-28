Search

Advanced search

Hospital ward closed to new admissions after Norovirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 14:38 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:53 06 November 2018

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has closed one of its wards to new admissions after an outbreak of Norovirus. NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has closed one of its wards to new admissions after an outbreak of Norovirus. NNUH

Archant © 2018

A hospital ward has been closed to new admissions after an outbreak of Norovirus.

The Loddon ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) closed on Monday, November 5 due to patients who have the stomach bug.

A hospital spokesman said patients already affected by Norovirus have been moved within the area and a thorough clean of the ward was under way. It is not known when the ward will repoen.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse and director of infection prevention, said: “It is that time of year where we see Norovirus circulating in the community and our advice is to wash your hands as a matter of routine with hot, soapy water upon entering and leaving a ward.

“Hand sanitiser and alcohol gel will work against some bacteria and flu viruses but they will not protect you against Norovirus.

“To help keep Norovirus out of hospitals, it is important that people do not visit patients if they have been ill with a stomach bug in the previous three days or in close contact with someone who has had sickness or diarrhoea.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast