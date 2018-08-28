Search

Father Christmas, pets and Lego trains at hospital Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 22:41 23 November 2018

Lego trains, the Pets as Therapy dogs and a Father Christmas will be among the main attractions at a hospital Christmas fair.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) will open its doors for the festive fair on Thursday, December 6, from 4pm to 8pm.

Children will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and visitors will be able to browse a variety of stalls and purchase books, toys, gifts, clothes and jewellery.

Visitors will also be able to try out Lego trains on an eight foot track and there will be plenty of seasonal food provided by Serco.

Live entertainment will be provided by Busybodies Stage School, the NNUH choir, Norwich Rock Choir and the Norwich Hospital Radio. In addition, Darth Vader will be making an appearance and helping Santa to switch on the Christmas lights in the plaza at 5pm.

The event will raise money for the hospital’s Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal.

