Search

Advanced search

'We are suffering' - hospital to fight for funding after being denied extra £21m

PUBLISHED: 14:27 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 05 February 2020

The total deficit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is predicted to reach £57.8m by the end of March 2020. NNUH

The total deficit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is predicted to reach £57.8m by the end of March 2020. NNUH

Archant © 2018

Bosses at a cash-strapped hospital have vowed to fight hard for funding after being penalised for not meeting budget targets.

Sam Higginson, chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUHSam Higginson, chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) will be denied an extra £21m in funding by NHS England after it spent £16.2m more than planned this financial year.

Without the extra NHS funding and a planned deficit of £20.7m, the hospital is expected to be almost £58m in the red this year.

At a board meeting on Wednesday, non-executive director Tim How told members that the overspend was caused by staff costs and the high number of cancelled operations in December.

Some 130 patients had their surgeries cancelled, meaning the hospital was given less money.

It also had to open extra beds to meet high demand, costing it more cash.

You may also want to watch:

However, a GP service introduced midway through December at the emergency department helped around 400 patients, relieving some of the pressure.

Mr How said: "It's tough to be penalised when we are suffering.  "We need to argue strongly for funding as we go forward into next year."

Board members were, however, hopeful that the hospital was "going in the right direction" following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December.

In two feedback letters to the hospital, the CQC praised staff for being "very open and honest" and said the NNUH had taken "significant steps to change the culture of the hospital".

A CQC inspection in

Chief executive Simon Higginson told board members that while the full report was yet to be published, he believed the letters demonstrated how the hospital has made great progress.

"Generally, I think it is very positive," he said. "Staff were open, transparent and welcoming."

Related articles

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Teachers may strike in protest at running of school

Teachers at the school have now been balloted for strike action. Photo: Nick Butcher

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a disperal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24