'We are suffering' - hospital to fight for funding after being denied extra £21m
PUBLISHED: 14:27 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 05 February 2020
Bosses at a cash-strapped hospital have vowed to fight hard for funding after being penalised for not meeting budget targets.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) will be denied an extra £21m in funding by NHS England after it spent £16.2m more than planned this financial year.
Without the extra NHS funding and a planned deficit of £20.7m, the hospital is expected to be almost £58m in the red this year.
At a board meeting on Wednesday, non-executive director Tim How told members that the overspend was caused by staff costs and the high number of cancelled operations in December.
Some 130 patients had their surgeries cancelled, meaning the hospital was given less money.
It also had to open extra beds to meet high demand, costing it more cash.
However, a GP service introduced midway through December at the emergency department helped around 400 patients, relieving some of the pressure.
Mr How said: "It's tough to be penalised when we are suffering. "We need to argue strongly for funding as we go forward into next year."
Board members were, however, hopeful that the hospital was "going in the right direction" following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December.
In two feedback letters to the hospital, the CQC praised staff for being "very open and honest" and said the NNUH had taken "significant steps to change the culture of the hospital".
Chief executive Simon Higginson told board members that while the full report was yet to be published, he believed the letters demonstrated how the hospital has made great progress.
"Generally, I think it is very positive," he said. "Staff were open, transparent and welcoming."