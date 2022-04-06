Thousands fewer waiting two years for hospital care - but pressures persist
- Credit: Archant
Thousands fewer patients are now waiting more than two years for treatment at the region's largest hospital as the clock ticks on a goal of ending this list by June 2022.
As recently as October 2021, there were almost 8,000 people who had been waiting more than two years for treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, as demands and Covid restrictions continued to take a stranglehold on the hospital.
And while there are still hundreds of people on this lists, thousands more have now started their treatment, as the hospital works towards a national goal of clearing this backlog by the end of June this year.
Chris Cobb, the hospital's chief operating officer, told board members of the progress on Wednesday, with the shrinking list currently consisting of around 1,500 people.
He said: "While it is still an issue we are dealing with, it is pleasing to see the amount of work that has been done already."
However, the board meeting also heard of the continuing pressures the hospital is under, with the Colney site still dealing with scores of Covid patients, delays in discharging patients and resultant ambulance handover times.
Mr Cobb told the meeting that not only were more patients going through the doors of the hospital, they were spending greater length of time in the hospital's care.
He said: "Patients are staying in the hospital for longer periods of time, which shows the pressures social care is under.
"Previously, the average length of time people have spent going through the hospital has been 13 days. In the past month this average was up to 20 days, although it has since come down to 19."
As a result of the struggles to discharge patients, ambulance handover times have also struggled.
In March 2021, six out of 10 ambulances were able to handover their patients into the hospital's care in less than 15 minutes. In March 2022, this figure was just 22pc.
It was also revealed that the hospital is still caring for 229 Covid patients, 199 of which are aged over 65 years old and 26 requiring oxygen.
Sam Higginson, the hospital's chief executive, said: "We remain very concerned about the length of time patients are waiting and the pressures that puts us under."