Hospital apologises for parking 'chaos' but says more spaces are on way

Patients have experience more parking problems at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Parking issues at Norfolk's biggest hospital are causing 'chaos', according to patients - with one saying she missed a long-awaited x-ray as she could not find a space.

Jane Hamilton missed her appointment due to car parking despite leaving an hour before she was due to be seen. Picture: Jane Hamilton Jane Hamilton missed her appointment due to car parking despite leaving an hour before she was due to be seen. Picture: Jane Hamilton

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has apologised for problems with parking and said work on more spaces would begin in 2020.

Jane Hamilton has waited nearly eight weeks for an consultation to investigate deterioration in her left knee, caused by arthritis fibromyalgia.

She left her home in Stoke Holy Cross an hour before her appointment on Thursday, but drove round the east car park for an hour and was unable to find a space.

Due to her mobility issues, Mrs Hamilton has a blue badge, but no disabled spaces were available.

Mrs Hamilton returned home as she missed her scheduled time and has now had the appointment arranged for after Christmas.

She said: "The parking situation at this hospital is appalling and gets worse.

"There is parking further over from the hospital if you try very hard but when your mobility is hard how can you be expected to walk that far?

"There's always been a problem with parking but I have never experienced that before.

"It's just ridiculous, you wait for so long to get your appointment and now have to wait until after Christmas."

Norwich resident Paul Ellis made an official complaint to the hospital after trying to park on Friday, December 6.

He said he found other users in distress and made a complaint at the front desk and claims he was told by a volunteer a patient had wet themselves as they waited to park.

Mr Ellis said: "It was chaos. Simply put, many more cars had been able to enter the park than there were places for."

This paper visited NNUH during visitor hours to see car parks full and drivers struggling to find space or abandoning their cars on banks or in front of other parked vehicles.

A hospital trust spokesman said: "Unfortunately, finding a parking space cannot be guaranteed during peak periods at the hospital and we are sorry for any disruption caused by construction work happening onsite, which has reduced the number of spaces we have available.

"There are plans to increase car parking close to the hospital site and works are due to start in 2020."