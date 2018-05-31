Search

Advanced search

Hospital apologises for parking 'chaos' but says more spaces are on way

PUBLISHED: 15:50 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 14 December 2019

Patients have experience more parking problems at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Patients have experience more parking problems at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Parking issues at Norfolk's biggest hospital are causing 'chaos', according to patients - with one saying she missed a long-awaited x-ray as she could not find a space.

Jane Hamilton missed her appointment due to car parking despite leaving an hour before she was due to be seen. Picture: Jane HamiltonJane Hamilton missed her appointment due to car parking despite leaving an hour before she was due to be seen. Picture: Jane Hamilton

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has apologised for problems with parking and said work on more spaces would begin in 2020.

Jane Hamilton has waited nearly eight weeks for an consultation to investigate deterioration in her left knee, caused by arthritis fibromyalgia.

She left her home in Stoke Holy Cross an hour before her appointment on Thursday, but drove round the east car park for an hour and was unable to find a space.

Due to her mobility issues, Mrs Hamilton has a blue badge, but no disabled spaces were available.

Mrs Hamilton returned home as she missed her scheduled time and has now had the appointment arranged for after Christmas.

She said: "The parking situation at this hospital is appalling and gets worse.

You may also want to watch:

"There is parking further over from the hospital if you try very hard but when your mobility is hard how can you be expected to walk that far?

"There's always been a problem with parking but I have never experienced that before.

"It's just ridiculous, you wait for so long to get your appointment and now have to wait until after Christmas."

Norwich resident Paul Ellis made an official complaint to the hospital after trying to park on Friday, December 6.

He said he found other users in distress and made a complaint at the front desk and claims he was told by a volunteer a patient had wet themselves as they waited to park.

Mr Ellis said: "It was chaos. Simply put, many more cars had been able to enter the park than there were places for."

This paper visited NNUH during visitor hours to see car parks full and drivers struggling to find space or abandoning their cars on banks or in front of other parked vehicles.

A hospital trust spokesman said: "Unfortunately, finding a parking space cannot be guaranteed during peak periods at the hospital and we are sorry for any disruption caused by construction work happening onsite, which has reduced the number of spaces we have available.

"There are plans to increase car parking close to the hospital site and works are due to start in 2020."

Most Read

Broads Tours sold back to the man who founded it 40 years ago

(L-R) Len Funnell with his wife Hazel, with Mr and Mrs Greasley. Picture: Broads Tours

A free Cadbury postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Christmas lights in Norwich defended after criticism

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New landlords give first look inside Norwich pub

The pub's new landlords, Jason and Julia Carter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Chair of governors slams box-ticking, ‘culture of process’ and ‘backs being covered’ as college broken up

Outgoing chair of governors at Easton and Otley College Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Farke explains how Canaries will try to tame in-form Leicester striker Vardy

Jamie Vardy has scored 16 goals for Leicester in the top flight already this season Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Police officer punched and elbowed in face during unprovoked attack

A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Downham Market. Photo: Police

A free Cadbury postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Still no home for little Dizzy after three months at rescue centre

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists