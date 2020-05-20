One new coronavirus related death in Norfolk

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reported the death of one more patient in its care who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the only Norfolk hospital to report a new death, bringing its total number of coronavirus deaths to 112.

Across the region, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, has not reported any new deaths since May 13, as the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 130.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has reported 104 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic as it also reported no new fatalities on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals to 346.

A further death was announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 308, while 61 Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England confirmed a further 166 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,079.

Of the latest deaths, five people aged between 33 and 99-years-old had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.