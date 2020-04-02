Search

Norfolk patients begin enrolling on coronavirus treatment trials

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 April 2020

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

A Norfolk hospital has begun enrolling patients onto a national trial aimed at identifying treatments for coronavirus.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has announced it is supporting the RECOVERY trial led by researchers in Oxford.

RECOVERY is one of a growing number of trials being set up with the support of the National Institute for Health Research to help find treatments for COVID-19.

Those on the trial will test several medications from other conditions showing promise of helping patients with the new strain of coronavirus in other countries.

Read more: Temporary mortuary may be needed in Norfolk as coronavirus deaths increase

Dr Eleanor Mishra, consultant respiratory hpysician at NNUH, said: “We are pleased to be part of this huge national effort to help improve care for those who require hospital treatment following a diagnosis of the new coronavirus.

“This has been thanks to the research and pharmacy teams at the hospital who have pushed this through in record time. It is really exciting that we will be able to offer our patients potential treatments for COVID-19 as well as improving the care for others in the future.”

Read more: Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

The RECOVERY trial will look at treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, or lopinavir/ritonavir, which is normally used to treat HIV, or the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in a wide range of conditions to reduce inflammation. The research study is open to all adults who are hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. However, older people, and those with underlying medical conditions are more likely to develop serious illness as a result of the virus, which has no specific vaccines or treatments.

Norfolk patients begin enrolling on coronavirus treatment trials

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
