Mums allowed two birthing partners as Norfolk hospital relaxes rules

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:40 PM May 30, 2022
New visiting rules have been announced at the maternity ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Evening News © 2009

Expecting mums will now be allowed two birthing partners in the delivery suite, as the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital eases Covid-19 visiting restrictions.

The change of rules came into effect as of Monday, May 30.

One birthing partner can now visit between 8am and 8pm on the Cley Obstetrics antenatal ward and the postnatal Blakeney Ward and two visitors are allowed per bed space between 2pm and 5pm.

For mothers who are induced, one support partner is allowed to stay during the induction labour assessment on admission to the Cley Ward.

It has also been confirmed that two visitors per patient will be allowed on the adult inpatient wards between 2pm and 8pm. 

There is no longer a requirement for visitors to book in advance.

This follows April's update which allowed birthing partners to be present from point of admission to the delivery suite or the midwifery-led birthing unit.

