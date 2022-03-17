News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:17 AM March 17, 2022
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University H

Nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the region's largest hospital have died in the past week, it has been confirmed.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has announced that of the people it has been treating, who had the virus, nine have died since the weekend.

On Saturday, March 12, the hospital confirmed that four patients - two men in their 70s and two women in their 90s - had died. 

All four had tested positive for Covid-19 during their stays at the hospital and all four had underlying health conditions.

Then, on Tuesday, March 15, the hospital confirmed that three further people, all men aged in their 80s with underlying health conditions, had died at the hospital.

And yesterday, Wednesday, March 16, the hospital announced two further Covid-related deaths - a man in his 90s and another in his 80s.

In all nine cases, the individuals had tested positive for Covid-19 while being treated at the hospital and all had underlying health conditions.

