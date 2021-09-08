Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight

Published: 3:45 PM September 8, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reported two deaths on September 8. - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

A man in his 20s who had tested positive for Covid-19 is among seven people who have died in hospital with the disease in the last two weeks.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has confirmed that five men and two women have died between August 26 and September 8, all having had a positive test for Covid-19.

The hospital reported the patients all had underlying health conditions.

The youngest was a man in his 20s, and the hospital confirmed his death on August 26.

The trust reported a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s had died on September 3.

On September 7, the deaths of two men, one in his 40s and one in his 70s, were recorded.

The trust confirmed on September 8 that a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s had also died.

Since the start of the pandemic, the trust has recorded 675 patient deaths after a positive test for Covid-19.