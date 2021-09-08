Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
- Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital
A man in his 20s who had tested positive for Covid-19 is among seven people who have died in hospital with the disease in the last two weeks.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has confirmed that five men and two women have died between August 26 and September 8, all having had a positive test for Covid-19.
The hospital reported the patients all had underlying health conditions.
The youngest was a man in his 20s, and the hospital confirmed his death on August 26.
The trust reported a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s had died on September 3.
On September 7, the deaths of two men, one in his 40s and one in his 70s, were recorded.
The trust confirmed on September 8 that a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s had also died.
Most Read
- 1 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
- 2 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 3 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
- 4 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
- 5 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
- 6 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
- 7 Body found in Norwich flat
- 8 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
- 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle
- 10 'It's pretty overwhelming' - New flower van touring Norfolk is a hit
Since the start of the pandemic, the trust has recorded 675 patient deaths after a positive test for Covid-19.