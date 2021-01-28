Published: 6:00 AM January 28, 2021

Health bosses at Norfolk's largest hospital have praised the extraordinary effort by staff to stay resilient nearly 12 months on from the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's chief executive Sam Higginson said staff across the hospital had worked many days without a break, redeployed to other areas at short notice during the pandemic.

It comes as the hospital has begun to see a decline in admissions but were emphatic that "lockdown must continue".

Mr Higginson said: "Our staff have been absolutely brilliant. As well as staff across the NHS as a whole. I'm struck by the countless examples of our staff at the N&N who have been flexible in how they have worked.

"We have asked people to work nights when they might have worked days, we have asked people to work days and days in a row and not have a break, so the responsiveness of our staff and their ability to rise to the challenge has been amazing."

The hospital has treated three times the amount of Covid-19 patients than in the first wave.

Mr Higginson said: "In some ways, this was easier in the first wave when we were thinking this might last for weeks or months. So resilience becomes a real challenge.

"We have asked people to spend a lot of time away from their families, we have asked people to work many many days on the trot without a break and I'm acutely conscious all of our staff have families that will have been impacted by us asking them to do that. We wouldn't be where we are today without them."

The hospital has received assistance from other departments and from the military, with 30 military technicians now working as healthcare assistants to support clinical staff, in addition to 60 new health care assistants.

A team of 50 admin staff have also volunteered to support patients during meal times, with retired NHS staff also coming to help the hospital.

Prof Erika Denton, the hospital's chief medical officer, said: "They're amazing and we are hugely proud of them. They're flexible, they're cheerful, they're committed to clinical excellence and they have delivered acute health care for our population in the most fantastic way.

"People have been extraordinary, we have nurses who knew we were in trouble but who haven't worked for 20 years coming back as health care assistants.

"People who ran ITU's and really senior people to be extra hands on deck. It's really moving actually and I genuinely think the NHS and community has moved heaven on earth to look after our population."