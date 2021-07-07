Warning over ambulance service scam
- Credit: Archant
People in Norfolk have been warned not to fall for a cold call scam asking them to take part in an ambulance survey.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) says it has been made aware of members of the public receiving cold calls from a mobile number asking them to take part in a survey before trying to take personal information.
The service has a patient survey team that collects feedback but patients are written to asking if they wish to provide feedback.
An EEAST spokesman said: "These calls have been in relation to taking part in an ambulance survey, before going on to ask for personal details.
"Please be aware that although the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has a patient survey team who actively collate patient feedback through surveys, this team do not cold call patients in relation to completing a survey.
"Telephone calls in relation to surveys are only made if patients have contacted us directly to request a call back."
Anyone concerned they are a victim of fraud should call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit its website.
