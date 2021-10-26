Third Covid jab is confusing, says Norfolk health group

Published: 6:11 PM October 26, 2021

People are still confused about getting Covid boosters in Norfolk and Waveney, a health group has warned.

The latest figures from the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) show 51pc - 100,000 people - of the area's eligible population have come forward for a third vaccine.

But Norfolk healthcare champions, Healthwatch Norfolk, have raised concerns that patients are confused about the process and the different types of jabs.

"What patients are finding slightly confusing is that it says there is a centre near you where you can book to have a jab and sometimes these centres are completely inaccessible, especially if they don't have public transport near them and they don't drive," said Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk.

"I have a certain amount of sympathy with the CCG because staffing these centres probably costs a fortune and they are working with limited finances.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm not sure what the solution is but we need to hear from more people to present some form of a proposal for what might be suitable for Norfolk going forward."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

One of the issues that Mr Stewart said patients find confusing is the difference between the two types of third jab - booster and third primary.

Booster jabs are given to eligible people, such as adults over 50, six months after the second vaccine.

Third primary jabs are given to those who are immunosuppressed before the six months has elapsed.

Patients also seem to have found the rollout of the first two doses more prescriptive, Mr Stewart said, warning that people were finding how to get the third jabs "vague".

Mr Stewart said we all had a part to play in encouraging people to take up a third jab to keep people safe this winter.

A spokesperson for the CCG warned that Covid cases were on the increase and wanted everyone eligible to come forward.

"If you are eligible for a booster don’t wait to get a jab – book in to top up your protection as soon as possible.

"If you have been sent a letter by the NHS about a third primary dose and you are immunosuppressed, please visit the Norfolk County Council website (details can be found in your letter) for a number of dedicated walk-in clinics.

"Please remember to take your letter with you.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine booster and the third primary dose visit the CCG’s website norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk/